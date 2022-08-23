Man charged with DUI after Town Center crash that killed 76-year-old woman, injured 79-year-old

Virginia Beach Police investigate the scene of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian on Constitution Drive in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man is charged with driving under the influence after Virginia Beach police said he struck two pedestrians, killing one, Monday afternoon at Town Center.

Nathan Poole, 24, was driving a Dodge pickup truck west on Main Street and struck two women in the crosswalk while making a left turn onto Constitution Drive, Virginia Beach police said in a news release Tuesday. Rosa Blanco, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. A 79-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection is controlled by a traffic signal, police said. Poole “indicated impairment” to investigators, according to the release, and he was charged with driving under the influence. Police said additional charges are pending.

A body draped with a white cover laid in an inside lane of Constitution Drive following the crash, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m.

VBPD’s special operations bureau took the lead in the investigation due to the circumstances. Any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about the case can contact the special operations bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymous at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com