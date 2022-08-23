ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

An FDA change to vaccine authorization allowed Pfizer and Moderna to apply for BA.5 booster approval without key data

Pfizer and Moderna filed for emergency authorization of their Omicron boosters, which target BA.4 and BA.5, this week. On Monday, Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for the drugmaker’s new Omicron booster targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains. Moderna followed on Tuesday with its own application to the FDA for emergency authorization for its BA.5 booster.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Cosmetics retailer Sephora to pay $1.2 million under sweeping California privacy law

SAN FRANCISCO — California has its first significant settlement under the state’s sweeping online privacy law, and it’s not with a tech company. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the state had reached a settlement with Sephora in which the cosmetics retailer will pay $1.2 million and agree to an injunction for selling customers’ data without telling them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp Inc#Abortion#Misinformation#Linus Business#Business Industry
bloomberglaw.com

Meta Signs $37.5 Million Deal Over Facebook Location Tracking

Meta Platforms Inc. signed a $37.5 million class settlement with Facebook users who say the platform continued tracking their locations after they turned off location services on their devices, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court. The settlement, announced Monday in the US District Court for the Northern...
LAW
FOXBusiness

California weighs banning sale of new gas cars by 2035 in final hearing on rule proposal

California officials held a final hearing Thursday on a rule that aims ban the sale of gas-powered cars as of 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) held the public hearing to hear comments on the proposal from residents before formally adopting the regulations, known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations (ACCII). If adopted, the state will submit the regulations to the Environmental Protection Agency for federal approval.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
TechCrunch

Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’

In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The FTC is suing 'free' TurboTax

The maker of popular tax software platform TurboTax is facing a major legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over claims it misled customers. Parent company Intuit is facing an FTC lawsuit over false advertising concerning its "free" platform, which the body claims has become less available in recent years.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Fast-food franchisees say California's AB 257 could increase costs, undermine business model

Fast-food franchisees in California are concerned a proposed piece of legislation would increase costs and undermine the franchise model in the state if it becomes law. This month, California state senators will vote on Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. It has already passed in the Assembly. Proponents such as Service Employees International Union argue it will address unsafe working conditions, wage theft and other issues in the sector.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules

A new federal ruling could protect transgender people from a growing conservative effort to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare. Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published the opinion that the 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, reversing the previous ruling out of Virginia in Kesha Williams v. Stacey Kincaid.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Social Security accelerates decision-making process for those with severe disabilities

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a new process last week to accelerate its decision-making for those with severe disabilities. The SSA's Compassionate Allowances program identifies claims where an applicant’s condition or disease clearly meets its statutory standard for disability, the agency said in a press release. Because of the severe nature of these conditions, the claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy