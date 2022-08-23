Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
FOXBusiness
American Express slapped with lawsuit alleging discrimination against White employees
EXCLUSIVE: A former American Express employee filed a class-action complaint Tuesday alleging that the credit card company exhibited "callous indifference" to civil rights law by terminating him because he is White and spoke out against its "racially discriminatory" policies. Brian Netzel, who worked a decade for Amex until he was...
An FDA change to vaccine authorization allowed Pfizer and Moderna to apply for BA.5 booster approval without key data
Pfizer and Moderna filed for emergency authorization of their Omicron boosters, which target BA.4 and BA.5, this week. On Monday, Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for the drugmaker’s new Omicron booster targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains. Moderna followed on Tuesday with its own application to the FDA for emergency authorization for its BA.5 booster.
Cosmetics retailer Sephora to pay $1.2 million under sweeping California privacy law
SAN FRANCISCO — California has its first significant settlement under the state’s sweeping online privacy law, and it’s not with a tech company. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the state had reached a settlement with Sephora in which the cosmetics retailer will pay $1.2 million and agree to an injunction for selling customers’ data without telling them.
FOXBusiness
Facebook parent Meta reaches $37.5M settlement in social media giant's location tracking lawsuit
Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users’ privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a...
bloomberglaw.com
Meta Signs $37.5 Million Deal Over Facebook Location Tracking
Meta Platforms Inc. signed a $37.5 million class settlement with Facebook users who say the platform continued tracking their locations after they turned off location services on their devices, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court. The settlement, announced Monday in the US District Court for the Northern...
LAW・
FOXBusiness
California weighs banning sale of new gas cars by 2035 in final hearing on rule proposal
California officials held a final hearing Thursday on a rule that aims ban the sale of gas-powered cars as of 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) held the public hearing to hear comments on the proposal from residents before formally adopting the regulations, known as the Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations (ACCII). If adopted, the state will submit the regulations to the Environmental Protection Agency for federal approval.
Employees Say ‘Quiet Quitting’ Is Just Setting Boundaries. Companies Fear Long-Term Effects
Workers and employers differ over whether doing less is best
Idaho abortion ban scrutinized by federal judge for sparse protections for doctors providing emergency care
A federal judge suggested Monday that Idaho's abortion ban may run afoul of federal law to the extent that it would open up doctors for prosecution for abortions provided when a woman faces serious health risks but not necessarily the threat of death.
TechCrunch
Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’
In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
The FTC is suing 'free' TurboTax
The maker of popular tax software platform TurboTax is facing a major legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over claims it misled customers. Parent company Intuit is facing an FTC lawsuit over false advertising concerning its "free" platform, which the body claims has become less available in recent years.
UW declined to correct misleading info on puberty blocker study after fawning media coverage
Emails between staff at the University of Washington and the Seattle Children’s Hospital, who teamed up to publish a misleading study claiming puberty blockers led to better mental health outcomes for transgender youth, reveal that researchers were reluctant to correct it because of the positive media coverage they had received.
FOXBusiness
Fast-food franchisees say California's AB 257 could increase costs, undermine business model
Fast-food franchisees in California are concerned a proposed piece of legislation would increase costs and undermine the franchise model in the state if it becomes law. This month, California state senators will vote on Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. It has already passed in the Assembly. Proponents such as Service Employees International Union argue it will address unsafe working conditions, wage theft and other issues in the sector.
Fact check: SIDS rates increased as vaccinations dropped in 2020, contrary to online claims
Though childhood vaccination rates dropped in 2020, SIDS cases did not drop. Those actually increased to a rate of 38.4 per 100,000 live births.
People
Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules
A new federal ruling could protect transgender people from a growing conservative effort to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare. Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published the opinion that the 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, reversing the previous ruling out of Virginia in Kesha Williams v. Stacey Kincaid.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky Knows the CDC Made 'Dramatic Mistakes.' Now She's Trying to Fix Them
“It is time for CDC to change,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, after a new report reveals how the agency mishandled COVID-19.
FOXBusiness
Social Security accelerates decision-making process for those with severe disabilities
The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a new process last week to accelerate its decision-making for those with severe disabilities. The SSA's Compassionate Allowances program identifies claims where an applicant’s condition or disease clearly meets its statutory standard for disability, the agency said in a press release. Because of the severe nature of these conditions, the claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis.
