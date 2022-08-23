ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia signs homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGkks_0hS4u90H00

The Philadelphia Union signed midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to a homegrown player contract on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old academy product agreed to a one-and-a-half-year deal with club options for two more years.

“We are very excited to bring Jeremy home to the Union. He was a standout in our academy and after developing his game both locally and abroad, we are confident he can contribute to multiple roles in our system,” Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. “He clearly has the mentality we look for in young players and is yet another example of the strong talent we continue to foster in our academy.”

The New Jersey native and former Penn State player scored 11 goals in 56 appearances in the USL Championship with Indy Eleven (2020) and New York Red Bulls II (2021-22).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Quioto and CF Montreal visit the Chicago Fire

CF Montreal (14-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +129, Montreal +201, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Romell Quioto leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Minnesota United plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play

Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup. United is 9-5-4 in Western...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

LAFC transfers Uruguay international Brian Rodriguez to Club America

Brian Rodriguez has officially signed with Club America from LAFC, the MLS club announced on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN that Club America will pay $6 million, with LAFC also receiving a percentage of any future sale. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) - Soccer on ESPN+: FC...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Rafanello
Person
Victoria Pickett
Person
Brandon Vazquez
Person
Ernst Tanner
FOX Sports

FC Cincinnati, Vazquez agree to contract through 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati agreed Thursday to a contract extension through the 2025 season, a deal that includes an option for 2026. The 23-year-old forward has a career-best 15 league goals this season, tied for third in Major League Soccer with Dallas' Jesús Ferreira and one behind Austin's Sebastián Driussi and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Union#Homegrown Player#Penn State#New York Red Bulls Ii#Field Level Media#Gotham
Yardbarker

Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings

The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Saunders and Coates, Ellis, Andrae, Allison

The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York

There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy