Police: Man jailed on warrants for elder abuse amid PCPD visit

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police said.It comes after Olivia’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information about the nine-year-old’s death. “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,” they said. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing,” OIivia’s family said in a statement this week. Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area only 10 minutes away from...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO