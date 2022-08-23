Police: Man jailed on warrants for elder abuse amid PCPD visit

Related
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Woman Refuses to Give Bed to Sick 12-Year-Old Child
How accommodating should a person be to their partner’s children?. Everything changes when a person becomes a parent. There is a biological and psychological shift that often happens in which they are willing to sacrifice anything and everything for their child.
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering girl, 9, shot dead in home
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police said.It comes after Olivia’s family released an appeal pleading for witnesses to come forward with information about the nine-year-old’s death. “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,” they said. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing,” OIivia’s family said in a statement this week. Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area only 10 minutes away from...
