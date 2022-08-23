Levi’s Continues Exploring Natural Dyes in New Ganni Collaboration

Ganni and Levi’s capture the mood of late summer in a new collaboration featuring denim made with organic cotton and natural dyes.

Inspired by Mother Nature and the growing interest in gardening, pieces in the Levi’s x Ganni collection are made with at least 55 percent certified organic cotton and natural dyes sourced from plants and minerals using water-saving techniques. The result is a range of muted yellow, pink, red and lavender hues that complement vintage indigo washes.

Described as “easy silhouettes that are at home in the garden and in the city,” the eight-piece line is available in an “extended size range,” spanning an A-line mini dress, halter top, midi dress, Western blouse, maxi skirt, baggy bootcut jeans and a pink version of Levi’s ’90s 501 jeans. Ganni signatures such as exaggerated collars and tiny ruffles punctuate the line, as well as co-branded labels.

The collection builds on the dye technology Levi’s introduced in April with Levi’s Fresh , a range of colorful denim, tees and sweats dyed with at least 50 percent plant or mineral content.

“Ganni and Levi’s are such natural partners,” said Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer. “We love the optimism, irreverence, and approachability that Ganni infuses in their designs—and our shared commitment to sustainability, which is front and center in our latest feel-good collaboration.”

The brands first collaborated in 2020 on an exclusive upcycled rental-only capsule collection called Ganni and Levi’s “Love Letter.” The collaboration consisted of three staple denim pieces made from upcycled vintage Levi’s and repurposed denim that consumers could rent through the Ganni Repeat rental platform. A year later, the duo debuted a range of cottonized hemp denim tops, jeans and dresses.

“I can’t believe this is our third collaboration with Levi’s, it’s such a testament to the power of working together,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director. “We have been aligned on our visions from the very beginning and we continue to grow and learn from each other.”

Ganni presented the new collaboration at its Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month as a “see now, buy now” collection. The collection is available now on both brands’ websites and in Ganni stores. Retail prices span $195-$425.

YouTube star and Levi’s collaborator Emma Chamberlain attended the show wearing the yellow mini dress, which a Levi’s rep said has become an early bestseller. Chamberlain also stars in the collection’s gardening-themed campaign.