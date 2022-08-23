ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wide Receiver PPR Rankings, Cheat Sheet and Stat Projections

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uve8p_0hS4tt2t00

Catch our wide receiver rankings, stats, projections and cheat sheet so you can take home a title in your fantasy league.

You can find my wide receiver rankings, projections and full cheat sheet below, but first, I want to talk about some of my thoughts on the position and some recent updates to those rankings.

Rankings by position: QB | RB | WR | TE

I pushed up the projections for Gabriel Davis over the last week. He has a WR3 feel, but he checks the scoring and big play boxes while playing in a high-profile passing attack. His play in the preseason has led some sharp, high-stakes drafters to fight for him in mid-August.

The camp noise out of training camp by Romeo Doubs led to me giving him Christian Watson's opportunity this week. I expect Sammy Watson and Randall Cobb to play their way into fewer chances. Doubs's preseason success placed him higher on fantasy drafter's radar in August.

I'm sticking to my opinion on Amari Rodgers in the Packers offense. There still haven't been any positive reports written about him. His young legs and experience with Green Bay should lead to him seeing an increasing role as the season progresses.

Anyone looking to finesse Juju Smith-Schuster in drafts should dismiss this idea. His floor should be a mid-range WR2, and he should be drafted in that range despite his ADPs still looking off. Someone is going to move him up, so it might as well be you.

Chris Godwin continues to have lower projections than his expected draft value. Once he is cleared to play in Week 1, his value will be adjusted. Tampa added Julio Jones and Kyle Rudulph over the summer, which may lead to a smaller piece of the passing pie for Godwin until he returns to full strength.

2022 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

CHEAT SHEET

More about my rankings and projections

I walk through the NFL player pool each season to get a feel for each team's offensive structure. The goal is to get a baseline of a player's outlook using previous seasons to highlight rushing and passing splits. Any changes in coaching staff or personnel invite different opportunities for some players. I want to highlight each player's ceiling while also being careful not to influence unless I see something in a scouting report or potential change in a player's opportunity. At the same time, I must stay in tune with the player news and coach-speak in training camp.

After finishing the player projections, I backup my results by showing how I came to my conclusion in each team's offensive profile. Over the summer, these stats are fluid. Even though my fantasy points results come out as rankings, a viewer needs to understand the back story of each player. They also need to see how close some groups of players rank. The difference between 10 or so players may be as little as 10 fantasy points. By knowing the player pool, each person should have their opinion to make draft day decisions.

I never want to make projections to match previous results or current ADPs. That wouldn't be fair. After having a feel for the player pool, I need to compare my views with other drafters to find potential drafting opportunities. Each draft site has different scoring systems and ranking in the draft room. To become a better drafter, getting in tune with the draft flow is essential to improve your chances of winning.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy football coverage:

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets
AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers
AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers
NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers
NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Seahawks#Ppr#Rams#American Football#Packers
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022

The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

91K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy