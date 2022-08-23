Wide Receiver PPR Rankings, Cheat Sheet and Stat Projections

Catch our wide receiver rankings, stats, projections and cheat sheet so you can take home a title in your fantasy league.

You can find my wide receiver rankings, projections and full cheat sheet below, but first, I want to talk about some of my thoughts on the position and some recent updates to those rankings.

Rankings by position: QB | RB | WR | TE

I pushed up the projections for Gabriel Davis over the last week. He has a WR3 feel, but he checks the scoring and big play boxes while playing in a high-profile passing attack. His play in the preseason has led some sharp, high-stakes drafters to fight for him in mid-August.

The camp noise out of training camp by Romeo Doubs led to me giving him Christian Watson's opportunity this week. I expect Sammy Watson and Randall Cobb to play their way into fewer chances. Doubs's preseason success placed him higher on fantasy drafter's radar in August.

I'm sticking to my opinion on Amari Rodgers in the Packers offense. There still haven't been any positive reports written about him. His young legs and experience with Green Bay should lead to him seeing an increasing role as the season progresses.

Anyone looking to finesse Juju Smith-Schuster in drafts should dismiss this idea. His floor should be a mid-range WR2, and he should be drafted in that range despite his ADPs still looking off. Someone is going to move him up, so it might as well be you.

Chris Godwin continues to have lower projections than his expected draft value. Once he is cleared to play in Week 1, his value will be adjusted. Tampa added Julio Jones and Kyle Rudulph over the summer, which may lead to a smaller piece of the passing pie for Godwin until he returns to full strength.

2022 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

CHEAT SHEET

More about my rankings and projections



I walk through the NFL player pool each season to get a feel for each team's offensive structure. The goal is to get a baseline of a player's outlook using previous seasons to highlight rushing and passing splits. Any changes in coaching staff or personnel invite different opportunities for some players. I want to highlight each player's ceiling while also being careful not to influence unless I see something in a scouting report or potential change in a player's opportunity. At the same time, I must stay in tune with the player news and coach-speak in training camp.



After finishing the player projections, I backup my results by showing how I came to my conclusion in each team's offensive profile. Over the summer, these stats are fluid. Even though my fantasy points results come out as rankings, a viewer needs to understand the back story of each player. They also need to see how close some groups of players rank. The difference between 10 or so players may be as little as 10 fantasy points. By knowing the player pool, each person should have their opinion to make draft day decisions.



I never want to make projections to match previous results or current ADPs. That wouldn't be fair. After having a feel for the player pool, I need to compare my views with other drafters to find potential drafting opportunities. Each draft site has different scoring systems and ranking in the draft room. To become a better drafter, getting in tune with the draft flow is essential to improve your chances of winning.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy football coverage:



2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit



AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks