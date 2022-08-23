Read full article on original website
Ag Secretary Reminds PA To Support Area Farmers & Shop Local
GIBSONIA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association at Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and PA Preferred® on-farm market, to highlight investments strengthening fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. Redding says, “As we celebrate Pennsylvania Produce Month this August, we are reminded of fruit and vegetable growers – like Harvest Valley Farms – who go the extra mile for the communities they serve. It is demonstrated through charitable food donation, conservation work, and the connections made by bringing food from field to table. This harvest season, join me in supporting Pennsylvania farmers by shopping locally and buying PA Preferred®. It is a great way to say, ‘thank you’ to all those who help bring food to our tables.”
Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming
HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
West Virginia Plane Crash Victims From Lancaster County
METZ, WV – Two of the three people killed in an August 11th plane crash near Metz in Marion County, West Virginia have been identified as from Lancaster County. 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and 32-year-old Dwayne Weaver of East Earl perished in the plane that was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Myerstown in Lebanon County, PA. The third person in the aircraft has not been identified. Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
