New Holland Man Charged With Barn Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY – East Earl Township Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Newswanger of New Holland. He was charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, agricultural vandalism, and causing or risking a catastrophe for his role in intentionally starting a barn fire in the early morning hours on April 8, 2021. Newswanger was taken into custody on August 20, 2022 and was arraigned. He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison to await further court proceedings.
West Virginia Plane Crash Victims From Lancaster County
METZ, WV – Two of the three people killed in an August 11th plane crash near Metz in Marion County, West Virginia have been identified as from Lancaster County. 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and 32-year-old Dwayne Weaver of East Earl perished in the plane that was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Myerstown in Lebanon County, PA. The third person in the aircraft has not been identified. Metz is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
Round Two For PA Avian Flu Grant Program
HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding opened applications for the second round of highly pathogenic avian influenza recovery support for poultry farmers and integrators who suffered losses in the 10-kilometer perimeter around an infected, quarantined farm. PA’s poultry industry contributes $7.1 billion to the economy and 26,600 jobs. Avian influenza impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks Counties this spring and summer, causing a loss of over 4.2 million birds. It also was recently detected in a backyard flock in Northampton County. The state’s new HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program will reimburse farms, integrators, and allied industries who suffered demonstrable financial losses due to inclusion in a HPAI control or quarantine zone. Round two applications are due by October 8, 2022. To apply for the grant program, visit the PA Department of Agriculture’s website.
Football Season Cancelled At Middletown High School
MIDDLETOWN (AP) – A Dauphin County school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season while it investigates allegations of hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District announced an investigation earlier this month into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 incident captured on cellphone video. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and police were notified. The superintendent said that additional video indicated “this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students” than was previously known. He said officials decided to cancel the 2022 football season and vowed discipline against any students who participated or staff who ignored the activity.
Bonus PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Checks Coming
HARRISBURG – Thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who have already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will also receive a one-time bonus rebate starting this week. The one-time bonus rebates are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Pennsylvanians approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount. That means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 – up from a previous maximum of $975. The PA Department of Revenue has already processed over 361,000 one-time bonus rebates. Claimants will automatically receive the rebate through the same method, either direct deposit or mailed paper check, that they received their original rebates earlier this year.
