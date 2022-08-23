Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Vintage Chanel bags – the ultimate guide to buying secondhand
Loved by everyone from Jackie O and Brigitte Bardot to Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes, classic Chanel bags are some of the most iconic accessories out there. Valuable, too, which is why there’s a huge appetite for the vintage and pre-loved versions. And the market is growing: global searches for 'vintage Chanel bags' have doubled in the last year.
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
Nate Berkus Introduced An Interesting Way He Keeps His Home Fresh
Nate Berkus is an expert on all things interior design. Here's the unique way he keeps his home fresh -- and it won't cost you a single penny.
Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022
I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bride put a modern spin on 2 vintage wedding dresses that she thrifted for $150
Lily Swindell found both her reception and ceremony wedding dress from thrift stores. A seamstress modernized the vintage gowns.
This Incredibly Beautiful Remodeled Buenos Aires Home Is Modern with a Colorful Twist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: China Calé and Nico, with kids Olivia, Clementia, and Francisca, and the dog, Homero. Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina. Size: 3200 square...
Emily Henderson's Advice On How To Shop Vintage For Your Home
The Brimfield Antiques Flea Market is one of the largest antique flea markets in the U.S. It's held three times a year in May, July, and September in Brimfield, Massachusetts, and boasts thousands of vendors and more than a million visitors each year. Going to one of these vintage shows or walking into an antique shop or auction can feel overwhelming if you don't have a plan. HGTV's Emily Henderson from "Secrets From a Stylist" has some advice on how to successfully shop for vintage items for your home. Her starting point is to walk around a shop twice. The first time is to scope out the larger pieces of furniture, and the second time to look for smaller decorative items and lighting. This works well in the manageable confines of a store where you can look at just about everything before making any decisions.
David Bromstad Shows How To DIY Your Own Wall Art
If you want art that really speaks to your personality, make it yourself. David Bromstad has some tips on creating some simple DIY art that matches your home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
domino
St. Frank’s Founder Loves This Kind of Fabric for Nurseries, Including Her Own
Many parents fill their nursery with sugary pastels, quiet patterns, and a suite of brand-new baby furniture. Not Christina Bryant Herbert. Aside from a crib and a changing pad, the founder of St. Frank—a home brand that partners with artisans around the world—and her husband, Thomas, furnished their son France’s space with hand-me-downs; a slew of vintage finds; and, of course, a healthy dose of the company’s globally inspired textiles.
Vintage Jewelry Has Never Been More Desirable. Here’s What Dealers Say Is Trending.
Trying to determine the trends in vintage jewelry can be a fool’s errand, given the category’s extraordinary variety. (By definition, anything that is older than 20 years is vintage.) But there is no question that certain styles, periods and makers come in (and out) of vogue. “Twenty years ago, 1990s jewelry was just jewelry,” Russell Zelenetz, co-founder of Stephen Russell, an estate jewelry dealer on Madison Avenue in New York, tells Robb Report. “Now it’s 30 years old and it’s vintage.” And hot. Or so the estate jewelry dealers we spoke to told us. Unlike pieces from the Victorian, Art Deco and Retro...
Meet the Florida mortician selling spooky coffin photo shoots
TAMPA — The “corpse” laid in a coffin, wearing a long pink gown and a blank expression. Her hands rested on a dried bouquet. A friend, who had come to mourn, crouched next to her and clutched a rose to her chest. The corpse tried not to...
This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
domino
Why Beth Birkett Gibbs Says You Shouldn’t Toss the IKEA Pieces You’ve Outgrown
Beth Birkett Gibbs wants her work to feel off-kilter. “When I create a space that is too safe, it doesn’t feel authentic,” she tells Domino deputy editor Julie Vadnal in the latest episode of Design Time: The Rebellious Ones (out today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts). “It feels like, ‘Ooh, you’re scared. So you went obvious.’ I like to push myself to do things that I haven’t seen before.”
ELLE DECOR
Gucci Unveils a New Line of Joyful Furniture and Homewares
You’ve picked up the Gucci bag and shoes—even the brand’s new line of posh pet accessories—so what’s next? Those looking to complete the designer look can kit out their home with a fresh line of Gucci decor offerings, from chairs and blankets to candles and cushions.
Is Rattan Furniture And Décor Coming Back In Style?
Rattan is a tropical plant harvested and fashioned into furniture and décor. It was trendy in the '80s and now popping up in modern interior design styles.
Is Monogrammed Home Decor Going Out Of Style?
Monogrammed home decor has been around for a long time, and is a common way to identify the owner. But, is its reign finally coming to an end?
The Best Cotton Sheets of 2022: From Cool and Crisp to Perfectly Cozy
Although there are endless bedding options on the internet, one of the most consistently trending search terms is cotton sheets. Cotton is a versatile fabric available for all kinds of preferences, no matter what temperature or texture you prefer to sleep in. That’s why SPY compiled a comprehensive collection of the best cotton sheets. But first, let’s dive into the criteria that will help you narrow down your hunt: Thread count: They say less is more, which is sometimes the case with thread count. A 300 thread count sheet can feel just as decadent as a 1000 thread count one, but opting...
The Magnolia Network's Katie Saro On How Vintage Decor Can Elevate Your Home's Interior – Exclusive
While a modern aesthetic is preferred by some, Katie Saro argues that the feeling vintage décor imbibes in a space can't be purchased from a trendy boutique.
Dress to Impress With Cole Haan’s American Classics Ranger Moc
This article was produced in partnership with Cole Haan. It’s true what they say: You only get one chance to make a first impression, and that means you need to put your best foot forward—literally. While showing up with a killer look is important for just about any event on the modern man’s packed social calendar, […]
HGTV Host Lara Spencer Spills The Tea On Her Best Thrifting Advice
HGTV's Laura Spencer is known for her passion for thrifting and antiques. Here is some of her best thrifting advice for those looking to find unique pieces.
Comments / 0