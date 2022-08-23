The Brimfield Antiques Flea Market is one of the largest antique flea markets in the U.S. It's held three times a year in May, July, and September in Brimfield, Massachusetts, and boasts thousands of vendors and more than a million visitors each year. Going to one of these vintage shows or walking into an antique shop or auction can feel overwhelming if you don't have a plan. HGTV's Emily Henderson from "Secrets From a Stylist" has some advice on how to successfully shop for vintage items for your home. Her starting point is to walk around a shop twice. The first time is to scope out the larger pieces of furniture, and the second time to look for smaller decorative items and lighting. This works well in the manageable confines of a store where you can look at just about everything before making any decisions.

