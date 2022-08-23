Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC
The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay Announces 'I'm Back' With NYC Billboard Following Near-Fatal Shooting
Bronx, NY – Lil Tjay has announced his imminent return with a new billboard prominently displayed in the Bronx borough of New York City. The billboard popped up on Tuesday (August 23) with a simple message that read: “I’M BACK.” – Lil Tjay.”. The message...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
NYC Taxi Driver Murder Suspects Officially Indicted
NEW YORK, NY – Two adults who were involved in a deadly beating of a...
New York City cracks down on illegally parked commercial vehicles after Queens residents sound off
The new measure went into effect last Monday and in its first five days, the city issued 597 tickets, attached 89 wheel clamps, and towed 55 illegally parked vehicles.
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
wabcradio.com
Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
African Diplomat Released After Raping New York City Woman Twice
NEW YORK, N – A South Sudanese diplomat working at the United Nations has been...
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
Caught on camera: Suspects violently rob man in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Queens man arrested for illegal gun arsenal is MTA supervisor
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
Perth Amboy, NJ man served as kingpin of massive drug operation out of the Bronx, NY dealing Heroin
A Perth Amboy man could very well be in prison until 2063 after pleading guilty to serving as the Drug Kingpin of a massive operation dealing heroin, fentanyl, and meth out of the Bronx, New York. The major news in court was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger...
Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Crash With NYC Parks Truck
NEW YORK, NY – A man illegally riding a dirt bike in the streets of...
NY officials vow to keep up efforts in dismantling gun violence, ghost gun availability in New York
With gun seizures going up and gun violence trending down, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced efforts today to continue tackling gun violence in New York. The plan was announced soon after the Biden administration's executive order to ban ghost guns.
T’yanna Wallace Posts Boyfriend’s $1 Million Bond With Her $1.4 Million Brooklyn Home
Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s million-dollar bond following an alleged hit-and-run accident he was involved in. Tyshawn Baldwin, the boyfriend, allegedly “fled cops [on] Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop” in Queens, a borough of …
politicsny.com
Bronx native Tina Forte clinches GOP nomination, to face AOC in NY-14 Congressional race
It will be an all-Bronx general election for New York’s 14th Congressional District seat after Throggs Neck native Tina Forte secured the Republican nomination defeating Queens native Desi Joseph Cuellar in a primary by a 67%-31% margin Tuesday. Forte thanked her Bronx and Queens supporters on Twitter Tuesday night...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
