New York City, NY

untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC

The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
CBS New York

NYPD: Off-duty officer robbed by armed suspects in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed last week in the Bronx. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue. Police said the 28-year-old was standing with two other people when three suspects approached them and struck one in the head with a gun. The group then made off with their jewelry, cellphones and wallets. The suspects are also accused of stealing another man's 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV just a few hours later in the same area. Earlier this week, another off-duty officer was violently robbed in the borough. He suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding but has since regained consciousness. In that incident, police are searching for three suspects wanted in 19 separate robberies. Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
Secret NYC

These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC

When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry,  Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Suspects violently rob man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

