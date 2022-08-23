‘Ramses the Great’ immersive exhibition at de Young offers more than just mummies

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
Maxim
Inside Wing & Barrel Ranch–A Private Hunting Club in the Heart of California Wine Country
The exclusive sporting club in Sonoma combines culinary and outdoor pursuits to perfection. The gentlemanly sporting life meets the world of fine food and wine on a thousand-acre retreat in Sonoma, California that is quickly going from best-kept secret to bona fide sensation. While Wing & Barrel Ranch was first...
Pass the Remote: Arthouse gems from the Pacific Film Archive’s fall calendar
Should you consider yourself a member of the arthouse crowd — film fans who prefer nimble conversation and deep thought over nonstop action and sweat-inducing chills and thrills — better get those calendars at the ready. The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive recently announced its fall...
This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge
It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
San Francisco is getting a new entertainment venue
Round 1 is opening at five new locations including one in San Francisco.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) If you had to guess right now, which city in California do you think it is?. According to a new study, the Bay Area is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
Best Bets: ‘Goddess’ at Berkeley Rep, Hershey Felder as Chopin and Brazilian guitarist Guinga
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. A freebie — strings definitely attached: Well-known Bay Area violinist Jeremy Cohen — he is the founder of the thrice-Grammy-nominated...
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Airline flies beloved pet overseas, won't let him fly back home to Bay Area
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- When you take a flight, you expect the airline will also fly you back home. But it didn't happen for one furry passenger -- a service dog and beloved family pet who nearly got stuck overseas. It was very traumatic for the family of "Coconut." They...
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
San Jose poured millions into developing its glitchy mobile app that barely anybody uses
SAN JOSE SPENT millions on a mobile app to improve community services, but only about 10 percent of residents use it. The city has put $2.3 million into developing its San Jose 311 app, which became operational in 2017. The app is designed as a one-stop shop for residents to report a variety of issues including abandoned vehicles, blight, graffiti and potholes, or to request other supportive services from the city. The goal is to streamline the process through the app by notifying the right departments directly.
The Medak Center: New Berkeley Rep artist housing complex to let passersby view plays in progress
The same week tensions came to a head over the prospect of building housing at UC Berkeley’s People’s Park, another longtime residential project evolved just a few blocks away. Over at 2009 Addison St., a new apartment building was receiving final touches before its planned opening in September. It will have full amenities, exclusive clientele and the backing of one of the most prominent performance organizations in the country. It also finally has a name: the Medak Center. The performance organization is the renowned Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and the new building next door is named after Susie Medak, the Rep’s managing director and a driving force behind the creation of the complex.
Review: A starry ‘Grand Finale’ to this year’s Merola Opera Program lit up War Memorial in SF
Finalmente, after two dark pandemic years, the young artists of the Merola Opera Program returned this summer. San Francisco Opera’s Merola program is tough and prestigious, lovingly called boot camp for the 10-hour workdays the artists turn in, and Saturday, the group of 31 (singers, coaches and a stage director) showed what they could do at the “Grand Finale” on the big stage of San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House.
berkeleyside.org
Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes
5526 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at 56th Street), Oakland. Vintage chandeliers that once illuminated Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. Unearthed 1920s murals buried behind decades of wallpaper. Dizzyingly mismatched tiles in the bathroom. Oh, and poulet liver flan crostini with pickled onions and cornichons. The Rendez-Vous, helmed by husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill, is the newest restaurant in Bushrod, and it juxtaposes found items with delicate contemporary French fare.
20 Of The Most Unique Buildings In And Around San Francisco
Take a drive around the Bay Area and you’ll surely pass by some breathtaking buildings, whether they’re mainstays of the San Francisco skyline or hidden gems that you can’t quite find your way back to. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic and interesting buildings in San Francisco and beyond, including both well-known skyscrapers and discreet homes that are off the beaten path. Read on to discover our incomplete list of iconic buildings in the Bay, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a map to help point you in the right direction. This 40-story, 400-foot tower in the Transbay neighborhood has a striking fluidity to its surface due to a repeating spiral pattern on its entire façade. Either this is Inception, or you’re looking at the MIRA tower. Architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects designed MIRA in 2014, and construction was completed in 2020. The modular design repeats every 11 floors, and aerospace engineering techniques were used to construct the smooth, flowing design, according to Architectural Digest.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Peaches Christ talks about the dark, drag-fodder magic of ‘Death Becomes Her’
A lot has changed since Joshua Grannell first rehearsed as his beloved drag persona, San Francisco’s own Peaches Christ, to host a screening of the 1992 cult classic “Death Becomes Her.” The return of the show — which simultaneously lampoons and reveres the Meryl Streep-Goldie Hawn supernatural dark comedy in which the two leads drink an eternal life potion — was planned for March 2020 at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre.
LocalNewsMatters.org
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
