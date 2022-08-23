ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts

The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Why the Tom Brady return isn’t the happy moment that some think it is

No player in the NFL is above being held to standards. Despite what he has done for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is no different. Since the mysterious disappearance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from preseason camp on August 11, rumors and speculation as to why the superstar has been absent have been everywhere.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Three things to look for on third episode of Lions' 'Hard Knocks'

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is into its third week, which means Tuesday night is the premiere of the third episode of the inside look at Detroit Lions training camp. Here are a few things that could pop up for the Honolulu blue and silver. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

