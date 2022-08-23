Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Time To Trade? Cowboys Young WRs Disappoint in Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on their young receivers this season following injuries at the position. So far this preseason, they haven't given fans much to look forward to.
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Falcons vs. Jets DEFENSE Snap Counts: Rookie LBs Lead The Way
Take a look at Monday night's snap counts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
Titans: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Tennessee Titans had a strong 2021 regular season. The team clinched the AFC South and finished No. 1 in the AFC. Still, the Titans were unable to replicate their performance in the postseason, losing 19-16 in the Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Without winning a playoff game since...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
Good Fantasy Football Team Names
Each year there is a struggle to not just field the best team in fantasy football, but also have the best team name. Here are good fantasy football team names. Most are based on player names. (Note: Some of these names will not be appropriate for everyone. More will be added before the season starts)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule
The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
Deion Sanders sought out Mike Leach to find his new OC
Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders comments on how the Jackson State Tigers are looking and performing after his first full off-season. The post Deion Sanders sought out Mike Leach to find his new OC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day
The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players. Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does...
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1
Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
Yardbarker
Vikings Release P Jordan Berry, Re-Sign CB Tye Smith
According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings are releasing P Jordan Berry on Thursday. He had been competing with undrafted rookie Ryan Wright for the starting job, and Minnesota looks like they’re ready to roll with the youngster for now. The team confirmed the move and announced they are re-signing...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 25, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills restructure LT Dion Dawkins contract, creating 5.6 million cap space. Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested to be traded. Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles re-signed CB Josh Blackwell. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers waive WR Cyril Grayson with injury designation. Buccaneers signed LB...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0