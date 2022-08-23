ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can adopt a pet for $8.27 or free in Tampa Bay this weekend

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
For its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event, SPCA Tampa Bay will offer pets for $8.27, a steep discount from typical adoption prices of $30-125. The $8.27 price is aligned with Saturday’s date, Aug. 27. The organization said that as of Monday, it had 36 cats, 27 dogs and 24 “critters” available for adoption. [ Times (2008) ]

For the annual Clear the Shelters adoption event, SPCA Tampa Bay will offer pets for $8.27 on Saturday, a steep discount from typical adoption prices of $30-$125. And Tampa’s Humane Society shelter will be offering pet adoptions for free on Saturday.

The $8.27 price is aligned with Saturday’s date, Aug. 27. SPCA said that as of Monday, it had 36 cats, 27 dogs and 24 “critters” available for adoption.

And for one day only, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay will offer free adoptions for all dogs, cats and pocket pets who are 3 months or older. They will also be selling grilled hot dogs that day, and Woodie’s Wash Shack will give all adopters a free car wash and bandana for their new pet. The shelter will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 3607 N Armenia Ave., Tampa.

The animals at both facilities are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

Samantha Schwartz of St. Petersburg walks Ginger, a dog up for adoption on Nov. 17, 2021, near the SPCA's adoption center in Largo. For its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event, SPCA Tampa Bay will offer pets for $8.27 on Saturday. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

“The time these dogs, cats and pocket pets spend with SPCA Tampa Bay is only temporary and the love they can bring to a family will last a lifetime,” the organization said in its announcement.

Animal shelters across the country are celebrating pet companionship during the month of August as part of NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters campaign, which has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since it began in 2015.

The SPCA shelter in Largo opens from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and will have social distance measures in place. For information see spcatampabay.org/clear-the-shelters or call 727-586-3591. The shelter is at 9099 130th Ave. N, Largo.

