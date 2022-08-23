Fatal Crash Investigation – 200 block of Constitution Drive

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On August 22, 2022, approximately 4:04 PM, officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) were dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and two pedestrians in the 200 block of Constitution Drive. Upon the officers’ arrival they located both pedestrians, and immediately began providing lifesaving aid. Based on the totality of the circumstances, crash investigators from the VBPD’s Special Operations Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the lead for this investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge pickup truck, which was being driven by Nathan Poole, (M/24) was traveling west on Main Street making a left turn at an intersection controlled by a traffic signal onto Constitution Drive. The two pedestrians were in the crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle. Rosa Blanco (F/76) was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Ms. Blanco’s next of kin have been notified. The second pedestrian (F/79) suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

During the investigation Poole indicated impairment to the investigators and was ultimately arrested for Driving Under the Influence - First Offense. Additional charges are pending.

This case is being actively investigated by the VBPD Special Operations Bureau, Traffic Safety Unit. If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.