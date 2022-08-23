‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Gets Premiere Date At Paramount+

Paramount+ has set September 16 as the premiere date for the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera , based on AwesomenessTV ’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The season will kick off with the release of the series’ first three episodes, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 7 episodes.

The 10-episode season follows the drama-filled lives of three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna – as they prepare to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. The trio will count on help from expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez, a first for the series.

Additionally, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late , that will follow the story of a trans woman, Juliet, who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera at age 15 and finally gets to experience her quince later in life as her true self. The episode will air across TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, and Facebook.

Produced by Awesomeness, the series reimagination is executive produced by Teresa Hsu ( Project Runway ). Production of the new series is overseen by Ashley Kaplan for Awesomeness, executive vice president of unscripted and digital studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted, current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted original content.

My Dream Quinceañera is the second project from the Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Studio to stream on Paramount+, following content creator reality competition AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer .