‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Gets Premiere Date At Paramount+

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Paramount+ has set September 16 as the premiere date for the coming-of-age reality series, My Dream Quinceañera , based on AwesomenessTV ’s most-viewed-ever YouTube series of the same name. The season will kick off with the release of the series’ first three episodes, followed by a weekly release of the season’s remaining 7 episodes.

The 10-episode season follows the drama-filled lives of three Southern Californian teens – Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna – as they prepare to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. The trio will count on help from expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez, a first for the series.

Additionally, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late , that will follow the story of a trans woman, Juliet, who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera at age 15 and finally gets to experience her quince later in life as her true self. The episode will air across TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, and Facebook.

Produced by Awesomeness, the series reimagination is executive produced by Teresa Hsu ( Project Runway ). Production of the new series is overseen by Ashley Kaplan for Awesomeness, executive vice president of unscripted and digital studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted, current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted original content.

My Dream Quinceañera is the second project from the Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Studio to stream on Paramount+, following content creator reality competition AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer .

'Law & Order: SVU' Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: "Things Are More Complex Than They Appear"

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
'Batgirl' Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
'The Good Doctor' Legal Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
'The Rookie' Adds 'Chicago P.D.' Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer. The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series...
Pete Davidson
Kaley Cuoco
'Euphoria': Barbie Ferreira Says She Won't Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To "Respect Your Colleagues" As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
Deadline

'Big Sky': Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced "Immediately" As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). “Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down or be replaced as Senate Republican Leader. pic.twitter.com/kAQwtccC7e — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022 Trump’s anti-McConnell...
'The Resort': Premiere Episode Of Peacock Comedy Thriller Series Gets Primetime Airing On NBC

Peacock’s The Resort is coming to NBC primetime. The premiere episode of the popular comedy thriller series will air on NBC Wednesday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal...
'Law & Order' Franchise On NBC Plans Historic Crossover In September

For the first time in the history of the Law & Order franchise, all three of Dick Wolf’s dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day. As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det....
'Star Trek' Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
'SEAL Team' Season 6 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer From Paramount+

The stakes are high in Season 6 of Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team, as witnessed in the official trailer and key art released today. The 10-episode season will premiere  Sept. 18. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is...
Scott Caan To Star In Fox's Missing Persons Drama Series 'Alert'

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
Deadline

