Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota will increase minimum-wage beginning Jan. 1, 2023

The minimum wage rates in Minnesota will rise starting on January 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Department of Labor and Industry in Minnesota. Inflation-adjusted rates will be $8.63 per hour for other state minimum salaries and $10.59 per hour for big companies. The $10.33 minimum wage for...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

While student loan forgiveness won't be taxed federally, but Minnesota still could tax as income

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Days after President Joe Biden's executive order that would forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt, many questions remain. During a news briefing Friday, Bharat Ramamurti, the National Economic Council deputy director, said applications for loan forgiveness will become available in early October, with relief expected before the end of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
ILLINOIS STATE
boreal.org

Student Loan Forgiveness Will Be Taxable In Minnesota

Student loan forgiveness won’t be taxed federally, but it will be taxable in Minnesota unless the state Legislature acts, Minnesota revenue officials say. The reason is the Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to conform with federal changes, including student loan forgiveness. The forgiveness would increase a person’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northwoods Opens New Crisis Stabilization Shelter

DULUTH, Minn.– Northwood Children’s Services has officially opened a Crisis Stabilization Center, to attend to the growing need of children experiencing mental health issues. Especially after the past few years. “Unfortunately the pandemic, as everybody knowns has really exasperated mental health issues and concerns with kids. Unfortunately at...
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest

ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
