Otsego County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating

Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or whether it can be contracted by humans. ...
960 The Ref

Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan

More than 20 dogs have died after contracting an illness, but doctors are not sure what exactly the sickness is. The New York Times reported that the dogs died in Michigan and had symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea. Most of the dogs that died were under the age of...
