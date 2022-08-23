Read full article on original website
Metro News
Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
local21news.com
GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
abc27.com
Lebanon County woman missing pet alligators
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
WGAL
8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth
A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
New Hershey market; student loans; school hazing update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 25, 2022. High: 91; Low: 70. Sunny. New market: An indoor farmers market is opening soon at the old Hershey Post Office building on West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods. Split feelings: The Biden...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
WGAL
Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
