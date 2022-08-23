ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash

METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
local21news.com

GoFundMe page started for victims in York County stabbing, updates on victims

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The conditions of the victims involved in the York County stabbing incident have been updated via a GoFundMe page created by a best friend of one of the victims. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon, a close friend of Christine Fousek, created a GoFundMe where all of the...
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
abc27.com

Lebanon County woman missing pet alligators

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
WGAL

8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth

A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FOX 43

Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

