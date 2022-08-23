ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Something Is Broken Inside': Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Battling Insecurities Before His Mysterious Public Disappearance

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
Suzanne Somers recently revealed Richard Simmons was “insecure” during their last interaction together before he abruptly disappeared from the public eye, Radar has learned.

Somers’ revelation was revealed in a sneak peek of an upcoming documentary, What Really Happened to Richard Simmons , in which the 75-year-old actress and health advocate discusses one night in which she and Simmons were supposed to appear on The Larry King Show together.

"One night I was on The Larry King Show and [Simmons] was either going to be a guest or supposed to be a guest, and I heard through the Larry King people that he didn't want to be on the show with me," Somers said.

"I said, 'Why?' and he said, 'She'll make fun of me.' And that's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there,” Somers continued.

“I liked him,” she added. “I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something is broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."

The upcoming documentary focusing on Simmons’ abrupt departure from public life in February 2014 is also set to feature close friends and associates of the 74-year-old fitness personality such as his longtime costume designer, Leslie Wilshire , and writer Bruce Vilanch .

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simmons’ public disappearance when he failed to show up to his Beverly Hills exercise studio on February 15, 2014 created mystery and speculation regarding what may have happened to the famous fitness personality.

Even more shocking was the fact that Simmons failed to make an appearance at the funeral of his close and longtime friend Joan Rivers in September 2014, which forced the former aerobics expert to release a statement amid mounting concern over his wellbeing.

“I have had a tough time dealing with this [knee] injury as it is keeping me from doing what I truly love to do and that is to teach classes around the world,” Simmons wrote in a Facebook post in November 2014.

Then, in March 2016, Simmons released another statement after fans feared he had been “kidnapped” or “abused” by the person taking care of him at the time.

“I am not kidnapped. No one should be worried about me,” Simmons said at the time. “You haven’t seen the last of me. I’ll come back, and I’ll come back strong.”

Simmons was last seen in 2020 when the fitness guru released workout videos to YouTube in an effort to help people stay fit while in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 55

Janeta
2d ago

So what if he liked to dress in his mini shorts and flashy shirts? He made people feel good to work out no matter what body size. Some people need to mind their own and do their own thing rather than making fun of people.

Reply(3)
84
Shelia Hannah-Cornett
2d ago

I grew up exercising to the oldies with Mr.R. Simmons and he is a fantastic person and I would like to say thank you for keeping me fit through the years...

Reply(2)
46
Jett B.
2d ago

He was a funny guy and I loved hearing him talk .. he made everyone feel good about themselves.. he never judged

Reply
36
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
