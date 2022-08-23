Read full article on original website
Joe Gary Travis
Mr. Joe Gray Travis, age 64, of Clarksville, TN was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. Joe was born April 3, 1958 in Clarksville, TN the beloved son of the late Perry Joe and Janie Ruth Burkhart Travis. He was dedicated to his job as a parts delivery driver for the NAPA Auto Store. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Doy Thomas Summers
Doy T. Summers, age 71, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Doy was born March 10, 1951 to the late Edward Franklin Summers and Ernestine Mullins Summers of Stewart Co., TN. Doy is also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Stewart Summers; brother, Jimmy Summers.
Monica Renee Winfree
Monica Renee Winfree, age 43, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, with Rev. Irvin Wasswa officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Judy Hollenbeck-Kelley
Judy Hollenbeck-Kelley, age 58, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mildred Marie Adcox
A graveside service for Mildred Marie Adcox, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Mildred was born on March 16, 1935, in Clarksville, to Simon and Minnie Adcox who preceded her in death. Mildred enjoyed watching television and eating...
Roy F. Head
Roy F. Head, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Roy was born October 25, 1933, in Maury County, TN to the late George Head and Fannie Mai Whitworth Head. He is also preceded by his grandson, Clint Suggs.
Lexi Bielau
Alexia Rae Bielau, age 24, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lexi entered into this life on September 16, 1997 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to parents Marcus Otto Bielau and Tamara Dawn Schoenig Roberts. Lexi attended the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, graduating from West Creek High School in 2016. In her youth, Lexi was a talented gymnast, holding the title of 2007 Tennessee State Gymnastics Champion. She had a big heart and was full of compassion. Lexi never missed an opportunity to help others and had a special affection for animals, especially dogs. She had aspired to be a Veterinarian Tech. Lexi loved hanging with friends, listening to music and reading, and spending time boating at the lake.
Eloise Sheeks Vaughn
A Celebration of Life service for Eloise Sheeks Vaughn, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Eloise was born on May 15, 1926 in Montgomery County,...
Bobby Morrison
A Celebration of Life service for Bobby Parker Morrison Sr., age 81, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Jerry Jeter will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Laverne ‘Penny’ Russell
Emma Laverne “Penny” Russell, 83, of Clarksville, TN passed away on August 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Old Lone Oak Church Louise Road with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Nesbitt Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at the Church.
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
OneGenAway and Clarksville’s Sunset Rotary Club hold food drive in Waverly
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville’s Sunset Rotary Club along with the Noon and Franklin Rotaries recently helped the OneGenAway charity distribute food to those in need in Waverly. The process of the drive was organized by Chris Whitney of OneGenAway. OneGenAway has committed to giving food away for the...
Angeles Soberano
Angeles Soberano, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on October 2, 1942, in the Philippines to the late Maximo Soberano and Marcela Dayag Soberano. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Johnny (Evelyn) Soberano, Analyn (Jeff) Johnston,...
Inspiring Lady Bosses host backpack giveaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The second annual backpack giveaway was held by Clarksville’s Inspiring Lady Bosses. 100 backpacks with supplies were handed out during the event. In total, there were 700 attendees, and the organization was able to help many families with school supplies for the school year. Key...
ClarksvilleCon returns this October to Quality Inn aExit 4
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – ClarksvilleCon is back this October for fans of all things pop culture. The show is set for Oct. 22 and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Quality Inn Hotel, off Exit 4. Event organizers say they strive to be Tennessee’s best and truest comic convention, featuring fandoms of multiple genres.
Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
Shuttle services offered for Women of Clarksville Expo on Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
Clarksville Youth Orchestra to hold fall auditions on Aug. 29 at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page....
Montgomery Central running back named Clarksville Now Player of the Week for 218 all purpose yards
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Now Player of the Week series is back for the 2022-23 high school football season. The player that is being recognized for his Week 1 performance is Montgomery Central running back Andrew White. The Player of the Week series will highlight and...
COVID-19 in Clarksville: Schools enter 2022-23 with over 100 active student cases, 68 employee cases
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the new school year starts, so does another year of school employees contending with COVID-19 cases. There are currently 105 active student cases, and 107 students are in quarantine, according to the CMCSS COVID information site. There are 68 employees with active cases, and 57 employees are on leave because of COVID-19.
