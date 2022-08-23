Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Kansas City Chiefs fans need this Patrick Mahomes bobblehead
Kansas City Chiefs fans need to check out this new, limited-edition Patrick Mahomes bobblehead from FOCO. Order yours today. From FOCO: QB1 in KC is kind of a BIG deal. Add a big-time dose of Mahomes Magic to your collection with the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Bighead Bobblehead. Only...
Without trying, the Atlanta Falcons are distracting the New Orleans Saints
The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints do not mix well, it doesn’t matter whether you are talking about the fans or the teams, they do not work together. There has been endless trolling between the two teams throughout the years, but now the Saints are more worried about something that happened five years ago than a game between the two teams that takes place in just over two weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Julian Edelman teams up with Sam Morril on new pod
Patriots legend Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril on challenging Tom Brady, being friends with Bill Belichick and having bold NYC sports takes. Put Julian Edelman in a hosting role, and he’ll be nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent within his first year. Put Sam...
NFL・
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout
With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
RELATED PEOPLE
4-star Tigers defensive line target commits to Alabama
You can’t win ’em all. LSU has had a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail over the last couple of months, but it lost a battle on Monday when four-star Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama over Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and the Tigers.
Aaron Donald’s scheduled media scrum canceled after helmet incident
Rams DT Aaron Donald declined to speak to the media after swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint-practice brawl. Fans and media may want to know Aaron Donald’s side of the story from Thursday’s fight with the Bengals but they aren’t going to get it right now.
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers acquire Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz
The Lakers wanted — no, needed — to switch things up after a disappointing 2022 season. Could acquiring Patrick Beverley be the trade that puts them over the top?. Clearly, Beverley cannot be the only move Los Angeles makes if they hope to contend with the likes of the Golden State Warriors out West.
Vaughn Grissom will have Braves fans ready to build a statue with latest comments
Standout Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom is giving fans a reason to love him beyond his high-level play by taking shots at the Mets. Vaughn Grissom is on a tear with the Braves this year, making good on his 11th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. If Atlanta didn’t make that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline
The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
saturdaytradition.com
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
Julio Rodriguez’s rookie season is pacing past Mike Trout
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is on fire this season. He’s accomplishing things even Mike Trout couldn’t accomplish. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is quickly proving he deserves to be in the majors. According to Alex Mayer, Rodriguez has passed some of Mike Trout’s accomplishments. Mayer wrote, “Julio Rodríguez is the fastest player (107 career G) in American League HISTORY to reach 20+ home runs & 20+ stolen bases, surpassing Mike Trout (112 G).”
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0