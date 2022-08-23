ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
FanSided

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
FanSided

Without trying, the Atlanta Falcons are distracting the New Orleans Saints

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints do not mix well, it doesn’t matter whether you are talking about the fans or the teams, they do not work together. There has been endless trolling between the two teams throughout the years, but now the Saints are more worried about something that happened five years ago than a game between the two teams that takes place in just over two weeks.
FanSided

Julian Edelman teams up with Sam Morril on new pod

Patriots legend Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril on challenging Tom Brady, being friends with Bill Belichick and having bold NYC sports takes. Put Julian Edelman in a hosting role, and he’ll be nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent within his first year. Put Sam...
FanSided

Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
FanSided

KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline

The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline. In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
FanSided

Julio Rodriguez’s rookie season is pacing past Mike Trout

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is on fire this season. He’s accomplishing things even Mike Trout couldn’t accomplish. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is quickly proving he deserves to be in the majors. According to Alex Mayer, Rodriguez has passed some of Mike Trout’s accomplishments. Mayer wrote, “Julio Rodríguez is the fastest player (107 career G) in American League HISTORY to reach 20+ home runs & 20+ stolen bases, surpassing Mike Trout (112 G).”
FanSided

FanSided

