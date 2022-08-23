ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M takes season-opener over Hawai'i in five-set thriller

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie volleyball team has kicked off their season with a win. On Friday afternoon, the Maroon & White began the Texas A&M Invitational by taking care of business and downing Hawai’i in five sets, 3-2. The Aggie volleyball team — consisting of five freshmen, five...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M's high-powered offense shines in 6-0 shutout over Sam Houston

Texas A&M soccer dominated the Sam Houston Bearkats, 6-0, at Ellis Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Aggies earned their third consecutive shutout of the season. It was a slow-paced opening as both sides displayed tight defenses. At the 12-minute mark of the match, the Aggies established momentum...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

