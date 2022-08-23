ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Aniobi Developing Vanessa Walters’ Novel ‘The Nigerwife’ At HBO

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Do0Y1_0hS4qewb00

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Aniobi ( Insecure, 2 Dope Queens ) and her production company SuperSpecial, have acquired the rights to the upcoming novel The Nigerwife by author Vanessa Walters to develop into a drama series under her overall deal at HBO . Both Aniobi and Walters will executive produce; Aanch Khaneja will co-executive produce on behalf of SuperSpecial.

The novel is scheduled for release in June 2023 from Atria/Simon & Schuster.

The Nigerwife tells the story of Nicole Oruwari, who has the perfect life: a handsome husband, a palatial house in the heart of glittering Lagos, Nigeria, and a glamorous, highly-exclusive group of friends. A UK ex-pat with two young children, Nicole left everything behind to become a “Nigerwife” – the foreign bride of a Nigerian man – trading gloomy London, along with her overreaching family, for sunny, moneyed Lagos.

But when Nicole disappears without a trace from a boat in the affluent Ikoyi harbor, the cracks in her so-called perfect life start to show. When Nicole projects an image of effortless wealth and happiness, a very different picture soon begins to emerge – one of depression, isolation, and even violence. Who was the real Nicole? And where did she go?

Aniobi most recently served as a writer, executive producer, and director on HBO ’s Insecure , and directed an episode of Rap Sh!t , HBO Max’s comedy series from Issa Rae. She also directed the award-winning short film, Honeymoon , which explores a modern-day Nigerian couple’s awkward first day of marriage.

Previously, Aniobi was a showrunner for 2 Dope Queens , and a writer on Silicon Valley, both for HBO.

She currently has two studio features in development and is under an overall deal at HBO/HBO Max, where she recently sold Enjoy Your Meal , a pitch based on the food media scandals during the Summer of 2020.

She is represented by United Talent Agency, Range Media Partners, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

Walters is represented by Verve, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, and Inkwell Management.

