Sidney Daily News
Board OKs learning opportunities
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for students and staff during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The board approved John Kreitzer, Landscape and Natural Resources instructor, to participate in the Yellowstone/Teton Study Experience trip from Sept. 14-23, 2022. The costs...
Sidney Daily News
Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day
TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
wyso.org
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
Sidney Daily News
Ready for school
Kamdyn Snow, left, 9, has his photo taken by his dad, Dustin Snow, both of Sidney, in front of a Mary statue at Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kamdyn was about to attend the first day of school at Holy Angels Catholic School with his sister, Eden Snow, 11.
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center celebrates 25 years
SIDNEY—The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County has been a large part of the community since its doors opened on Sept. 2, 1997. Originally, the Senior Center shared the building with the Gateway Arts Council, until 2005, and with only 131 members when the doors opened, the center started out small. After only six months, their membership grew to 500-plus members.
Sidney Daily News
Council hears about potential rental registration program
SIDNEY — Information on a potential rental registry program in the city of Sidney was presented to Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting. Kyle Havenar, the Sidney vacant property inspector, said city staff researched information on a program to require non-owner occupied housing units to be registered and inspected. He noted the city’s comprehensive plan recommends “to require additional oversight to the city’s rental stock, with all rental properties receiving interior/exterior inspections. In addition, rental owners could be required to annually obtain a certificate of occupancy” as a major step to protect neighborhoods.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Only four members showed up for the regular meeting of council last night. On motion by Lee, Vice President Bemus was instructed to send one of the city officers after the absent members. The city commissioner was so delegated. He was not successful in getting any of the absent members, so an adjournment was made until next Monday.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
WLWT 5
Former student speaks at Lakota School Board meeting following incident with member
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota School Board revised its’ policy on school visitors at a meeting Monday night. It’s the same policy that the district said school board member, Darbi Boddy, violated earlier this year. Security footage showed Boddy entering the Liberty Early Childhood Center and...
Sidney Daily News
A visit to Clear Creek Farm
Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
BBB prepare for Torch Awards, introduce new Golden Torch Award
DAYTON — Planning is already underway for the 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards and nominations are being accepted. The honor celebrates an organization’s successes and, this year, it could even lead to a cash award. The BBB’s Torch Awards honor organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high...
Sidney Daily News
Palazzo to host blood drive
BOTKINS – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Register to donate Aug. 29...
Sidney Daily News
Council OKs curb, gutter program assessments
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening to levy assessments for the cost for the construction and replacement work of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney. Chad Arkenberg, engineering manager, presented the legislation to levy 2022 curb and gutter assessments in the...
Sidney Daily News
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health plans grocery tour
SIDNEY — Wilson Health Weight and Wellness will be hosting a Walmart Grocery Store Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. The tour, led by Kristin Manger, RDN, will cover what to buy and what not to buy based on nutritional value. Manger will be showing attendees how to read a nutrition label and what to look for.
Sidney Daily News
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
‘All clear’ given after threat at Franklin City Schools campus; Investigation ongoing
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are investigating a threat which prompted an evacuation of the Franklin High School/Franklin Junior High School campus Tuesday morning. A bomb threat was called in for the campus just before 8:40 a.m., according to district officials. Students and staff were then evacuated from the campus...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Kaleb Huffman and Sarah Cole, both of Lima; Kevin Alderman of Butler County and Stacy Taff of Delphos; Mark Verroeo and Angel Colasanti, both of Lima; Ruebens Augustin and Mataya Tennant, both of Lima; Jeffrey Spencer Schrader and Kenzie Burke, both of Lima; Nathan Hilvers and Alana Meihls, both of Lima; Brad Botteron and Ashley Quinn, both of Spencerville; Joshua Hanna and Jessica Risner, both of Lima; Kevin Markward and Olivia Grove, both of Delphos; John Willamowski Jr. and Shelby Core, both of Spencerville; and James Woodhouse and Constance Sims, both of Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to...
