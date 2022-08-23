ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking

NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
WNY Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threats, Saying He Was Going To Stab A Man

Hudson TV has learned that a complaint was filed in West New York Municipal Court against 25-year old, West New York resident Carlos Pereira-Andredes on July 28, 2022 for making terroristic threats against another individual. According to the complaint, Pereira-Andredes faces three counts for threatening to use a pair of scissors to stab the male individual during a verbal confrontation.
New WNY Law Firm Gives Out Backpacks & School Supplies

R F Injury Law at 6509 Bergenline Avenue in West New York just opened their first Hudson County office this week. The firm, which also has offices in New York, held a backpack and school supply giveaway on Thursday afternoon as a way to introduce themselves to the Hudson County community.
Jersey City Launches First Food Rescue Mapping; Saving Taxpayer Dollars, Fighting Hunger, and Promoting Sustainability

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health & Human Services have announced the launch of a citywide initiative to combat food waste and food insecurity by rescuing it from local businesses. The findings of which will be shared with other cities around the nation and used as a model for municipalities interested in addressing these issues.
Route 440 Closure Update For Jersey City & Bayonne

**THIS STORY CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION The City of Jersey City has informed the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management that there will be NO CLOSURE of Route 440 this weekend. The Bayonne OEM says the repair work will begin early next week. Beginning, Monday, August 29th at 10am, Route 440 will...
