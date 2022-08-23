Kevin Durant Agrees To Return To Brooklyn Nets This Season

Photo: Getty Images North America

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has apparently rescinded his request to be traded ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Durant and his longtime business manager Rich Kleiman met with Nets management Monday and "decided to move forward with partnership," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania .

The meeting included Durant, Kleiman, Nets team governor Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Marks addressed the meeting in a statement: "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Durant's trade request on June 30 came about two months month after the Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the division rival Boston Celtics. The embarrassing loss was followed by rumors of a disconnect between the future Basketball Hall of Famer and Nets management over the direction of the team.

Two weeks ago Durant reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Tsai in London. The 6-11 forward reportedly told the team's owner that he would stay with the Nets if Marks and Nash were fired.

While neither Durant nor the Nets have confirmed the report of the ultimatum, Tsai Tweeted soon following the meeting that the team's "front office and coaching staff have my support."

The Nets will be viewed as contenders in the Eastern Conference with a committed Durant, alongside guard Kyrie Irving and versatile forward Ben Simmons, whom the Nets acquired at last season's trade deadline.