ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant Agrees To Return To Brooklyn Nets This Season

By Andrew Magnotta @710WOR
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhLOr_0hS4qHq000
Photo: Getty Images North America

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has apparently rescinded his request to be traded ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Durant and his longtime business manager Rich Kleiman met with Nets management Monday and "decided to move forward with partnership," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania .

The meeting included Durant, Kleiman, Nets team governor Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Marks addressed the meeting in a statement: "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Durant's trade request on June 30 came about two months month after the Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the division rival Boston Celtics. The embarrassing loss was followed by rumors of a disconnect between the future Basketball Hall of Famer and Nets management over the direction of the team.

Two weeks ago Durant reiterated his trade request in a meeting with Tsai in London. The 6-11 forward reportedly told the team's owner that he would stay with the Nets if Marks and Nash were fired.

While neither Durant nor the Nets have confirmed the report of the ultimatum, Tsai Tweeted soon following the meeting that the team's "front office and coaching staff have my support."

The Nets will be viewed as contenders in the Eastern Conference with a committed Durant, alongside guard Kyrie Irving and versatile forward Ben Simmons, whom the Nets acquired at last season's trade deadline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands

Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"

Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets

All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together

After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy