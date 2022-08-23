Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Benz is launching a bunch of new EQ vehicles for the 2023 model year, including an AMG EQE
Mercedes-Benz has shared new details of the 2023 model year versions of its EQ-line of all-electric vehicles. While multiple models sit upon the precipice of debuting in the US, Mercedes has introduced even more variations that should be available to US consumers by year’s end. Check it out. 2023...
Genesis expands GV60 electric SUV availability to four more US states
Now might be your chance if you’ve been waiting to buy the Genesis GV60 EV SUV. The Korean luxury automaker announced Tuesday that its flagship electric SUV, the GV60, will be available in four more US states starting in the fall. Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, has big plans for...
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
Podcast: cheaper Tesla Model Y, FSD price hike, Kia EV9, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, Tesla launching a cheaper Tesla Model Y in Europe, FSD getting a price hike, new Kia EV9 images, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4...
Rivian begins delivering its R1S electric SUV to customers
The Rivian R1T has been out to the public for months now, and the R1S has seen several employee deliveries. But this week we saw the first non-employee customer deliveries of the new R1S SUV. The R1S is the SUV sibling to the R1T electric truck, with third row seating...
ONYX launches two high-flying and rugged mid-drive electric bikes for hardcore riding
California-based electric motorbike maker ONYX, famous for its retro-themed high-power electric mopeds, has just unveiled the ONYX LZR. Available with two different motor options, the ONYX LZR combines the rugged design of dirt jumpers with the power and speed of street-focused electric bikes. We see new electric bike launches all...
BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV
The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe
Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
Wheel-E Podcast! Volcon electric mopeds, solar-charging e-bikes, electric unicycles & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes an unexpected unveiling of a new electric moped-style bike, new dirt jumper e-bikes from ONYX, an ultra high-speed electric unicycle, testing anti-lock brakes for electric bikes, a DIY solar-charging electric bike, Gogoro hitting a major milestone for electric motorcycle battery swapping, and lots more.
Tesla goes on motor design hiring spree for humanoid Optimus robot
Tesla is going into a hiring spree for motor and actuator designers and engineers for its humanoid Optimus robot program. The automaker is actually hiring more for the robot program than for its electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot program, has become...
