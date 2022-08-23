ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 4,000 tickets issued in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes during ‘Speed Week’

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) – Over 25,000 drivers were ticketed across New York State last week for unsafe driving during NYS Police’s “Speed Week” campaign. More than 4,000 of those were in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.

On August 23, NYSP released the numbers from its Aug. 15-21 “Speed Week” campaign which targeted speeding, distracted driving, Move Over Law violations, and other unsafe driving habits. Speeding tickets made up the largest portion of the overall number of tickets, totaling 14,008 across the state.

Police identify teen killed after being hit by car in Barton

In the Southern Tier, NYSP issued a total of 2,296 tickets. These included 1,491 speeding tickets, 23 distracted driving tickets, 57 child restraint/seat belt tickets, 108 Move Over violations, and 10 DWI arrests.

In the Finger Lakes, the total number of tickets was 2,080. These included 1,064 speeding tickets, 48 distracted driving tickets, 92 child restraint/seat belt tickets, 17 Move Over violations, and 21 DWI arrests.

Southport burglary suspect caught after manhunt, another at large

Last year’s Speed Week saw a total of 32,922 tickets; however, 2021’s campaign was nine days long instead of seven. 2022’s total numbers can be seen here.

For the 2022 campaign, NYSP supplemented regular patrols across the state and used Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles to find drivers who were talking or texting on the phone.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

