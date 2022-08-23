Read full article on original website
Elko Convention Authority eyes increase in room tax
ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority is planning to present options to the Elko City Council that include raising room taxes to help the ECVA accumulate enough money by 2026 to pay off the debt for construction of its conference center. One proposal would be to increase the...
Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’
A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9. According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Woman sentenced in WVa for scamming money from elderly
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Nevada woman has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than seven years in prison for scamming money from elderly residents. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas also was ordered to pay $336,000 Monday in federal court for her conviction in April on charges of money laundering and wire and mail fraud.
Mitchell John Basanez
Mitchell John Basanez passed away in Reno on August 24, 2022 at 62 years of age. Mitch was the first-born son to Melvin and Louise Basanez. He was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 25, 1959, but spent most of his life in Mountain City. Mitch went to school through...
Bruce Portwood
ELKO—Bruce Portwood, 88 of Elko, Nevada, passed away peacefully at home following a short illness on August 17, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1933, in Gopher, Montana, to Guy and Mary Portwood. He attended school in Ranchester, Wyoming, where he played football and basketball. Following high school graduation, Bruce worked on ranches and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1953. He left the Army in 1956 with the rank of Staff Sargent. He enrolled in Sheridan Junior College in Sheridan Wyoming, graduating with an associate degree. In 1961, he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Range Management.
Isabel Sandhagen
ELKO—Early on the morning of July 13, 2022, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother gained her wings and went home to the Lord. She lived an incredible 104 1/2 years. Her life spanned a century of huge changes and challenges. She met each with strength and fortitude. She will dwell in our hearts forever. The things she loved were simple. The Lord, family, gardening, and trout fishing. She fished almost all of the streams in Elko County where trout could be found; off of the bank or right down the middle of the stream! She was an awesome cook and you could always plan on sitting down for a wonderfully tasty trout dinner. She was born in California but lived in many places in both California and Nevada; much of the time on ranches. Elko was her home though, she loved it here.
Total Eyecare contest winners
ELKO -- Total Eyecare has presented the winners of its 2022 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest with prizes for their efforts. Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Thomas Gall host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.
Idaho man accused of indecent exposure at casino hot tub
ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man had exposed himself in front of a child. A 13-year-old male said he was in the hot tub when the man approached and changed into his swimming trunks.
Elko County residents prepare for Italian trek to fight polio
ELKO — Longtime Rotarians and Elko County residents Helen Hankins and Michael Mauser are leaving this week to trek from Florence to Rome, Italy. They are walking the 327 miles between these cities to raise awareness and funds for the eradication of polio worldwide. Polio is an incurable disease...
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10. “Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on...
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Deputy acquitted of two charges, no decision on two other charges
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elko District Court. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, both Category “A” felonies.
Back to school forecast: Hot and getting hotter
ELKO – Students headed back to class Monday with temperatures expected to climb at least five degrees above average, rising to more than 10 degrees above average by the end of the week. The forecast high in Elko is 97 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 99 on Friday. The...
Lady Spartans finish scoreless at home tourney
SPRING CREEK — Battling a series of serious injuries in what has seemed like every game, the Spring Creek girls soccer team could not overcome the setbacks and an inexperienced roster. The Lady Spartans fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-4 in the Spring Creek Cup, failing to...
No prison time in hotel credit card theft case
ELKO – An Elko man has received two suspended sentences in addition to one he was handed last summer. Caden L. McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering a forged instrument in separate cases. He was sentenced Aug. 16 to four years in prison for each case by District Judge Kriston Hill but the sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
She was the Cat's Meow: Garden Club, Fair pay tribute to Sallie Knowles
ELKO – When garden enthusiasts bring their flowers and plants to enter at the Elko County Fair they could win a prize for the best cat-themed display, a tribute to longtime Elko Garden Club member Sallie Knowles who passed away in June. Knowles, who had been the superintendent of...
