Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling Team on Zodiac-themed Hair Clips Collection

Emi Jay is embarking on its latest collaboration.

The hair accessories brand is teaming with jewelry label Frasier Sterling on a collaboration of zodiac-themed pieces. The collection infuses both brand’s signature styles, with Emi Jay’s bestselling Big Effing Clips designed with Frasier Sterling’s signature charms.

“An Emi Jay x Frasier Sterling partnership has been a long time coming — we’ve been discussing ideas since early 2019,” said Julianne Goldmark, founder of Emi Jay, in a statement. “We wanted to wait until we had a concept we knew would kill, so when the idea of a zodiac-themed capsule was suggested, we instantly knew it would be a hit.”

The 13-piece collection includes two styles: a gold glitter style with different zodiac sign charms and a light pink claw clip designed with moons and stars.

Goldmark went on to explain that her customers and the Frasier Sterling consumer enjoy customized pieces and that she is expecting the collection to resonate with both customer bases.

Emi Jay has regularly embarked on collaborations in recent years, especially during a time where there’s been increasing interest in hair accessories — particularly claw clips. In June, the brand teamed with fashion influencer Matilda Djerf and her Djerf Avenue brand on a collaboration and a Los Angeles pop-up.

The brand has also teamed with the likes of Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Summer Fridays and others. Last April, Emi Jay expanded its hair accessories category with a collection of paddle hairbrushes, headbands, scrunchies and makeup clips.

The Emi Jay x Frasier Sterling collection retails for $40 and will be available on both brands’ websites.