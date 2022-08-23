ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Emi Jay and Frasier Sterling Team on Zodiac-themed Hair Clips Collection

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2mRT_0hS4ptu300
Emi Jay x Sterling Frasier Courtesy

Emi Jay is embarking on its latest collaboration.

The hair accessories brand is teaming with jewelry label Frasier Sterling on a collaboration of zodiac-themed pieces. The collection infuses both brand’s signature styles, with Emi Jay’s bestselling Big Effing Clips designed with Frasier Sterling’s signature charms.

“An Emi Jay x Frasier Sterling partnership has been a long time coming — we’ve been discussing ideas since early 2019,” said Julianne Goldmark, founder of Emi Jay, in a statement. “We wanted to wait until we had a concept we knew would kill, so when the idea of a zodiac-themed capsule was suggested, we instantly knew it would be a hit.”

The 13-piece collection includes two styles: a gold glitter style with different zodiac sign charms and a light pink claw clip designed with moons and stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vx8A_0hS4ptu300
Emi Jay x Sterling Frasier Courtesy

Goldmark went on to explain that her customers and the Frasier Sterling consumer enjoy customized pieces and that she is expecting the collection to resonate with both customer bases.

Emi Jay has regularly embarked on collaborations in recent years, especially during a time where there’s been increasing interest in hair accessoriesparticularly claw clips. In June, the brand teamed with fashion influencer Matilda Djerf and her Djerf Avenue brand on a collaboration and a Los Angeles pop-up.

The brand has also teamed with the likes of Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Summer Fridays and others. Last April, Emi Jay expanded its hair accessories category with a collection of paddle hairbrushes, headbands, scrunchies and makeup clips.

The Emi Jay x Frasier Sterling collection retails for $40 and will be available on both brands’ websites.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors.  Ballerini gave a nod to the iconic country singer by wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown worn by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards, where Twain won two awards including Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One” and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The country singer’s dress was a floor-length, long-sleeve turtleneck white gown embellished with sequins. Ballerini...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.” On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rihanna Releases Unexpected Fenty Beauty ‘Ketchup or Makeup’ Lip Collection

Rihanna’s latest makeup collection is raising eyebrows among fans. The music and fashion icon’s Fenty Beauty brand has teamed with fashion label MSCHF on a limited-edition collection inspired by packets of ketchup. The Fenty Beauty Instagram account first revealed the collection with an image of a model holding a packet of ketchup while applying lip gloss. The caption stated, “New drop with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup?”More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022 The Fenty Beauty and MSCHF Ketchup or...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fashion Influencer#Jewelry#Frasier Sterling Team#Clips Collection#Juicy Couture#Accessorie
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Lorena Saravia is a master of the art of mixing neutral colors with more energetic, borderline-acid hues, and this season was no exception. Her new collection explored silhouettes (a balloon-shape dress in light cotton served as the perfect example of shape and form), textures, and volumes with pieces that are easily identified as her own designs. Her signature aesthetic was most obvious in the white denim looks paired with her iconic Saravia cowboy boots that walked down the runway this evening. To spice things up, the designer contrasted the bright lights from the city of Oaxaca glistening in the background, with her dressy separates in shocking pink, and sharp blue satin, used most successfully in a tailored suit in sharp blue satin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts

Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Sydney Sweeney's Vintage Green Mugler Dress From The HCA TV Awards: 'I Need Time To Recover'

Sydney Sweeney just donned a vintage, deep green Mugler dress to the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and wowed fans in the process! The Euphoria star, 24, stunned in a curve-hugging mini dress from the luxury French label— an off-the-shoulder piece with intricate sleeve detailing, belted, cinched waist emphasis, and a peplum-esque, thigh-skimming hemline.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Chlöe: Coming Of Age

As she prepares to release her debut solo album, the singer is finding herself through song and style. Alter egos are prevalent in music. Many of the greats across genres, from Beyoncé to the Beatles, have taken on multiple identities to experiment with their sound, or to deliver a side of themselves that’s unexpected. With an eye to the debut of her first solo album, singer, songwriter, music producer and actress Chloe Bailey—one- half of the Grammy-nominated sister group Chloe x Halle—has chosen the mononymous moniker Chlöe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy