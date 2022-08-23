If there is something American trucks know how to do best, it’s off-roading. Being old or new, most of them are kings when it comes to driving on dirt roads. In their latest video, the guys over at Carwow put two iconic American off-roaders face to face. In one corner we have the Hennessey Mammoth, and in the other one the Hummer H2. While on paper they don’t look like two fair rivals, the test they’ve been put to might give the H2 a chance to prove what it is capable of. The question is: was it able to succeed?

