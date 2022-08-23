Read full article on original website
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
Singer’s Latest Custom Porsche Is a Droptop 911 That May Rile the Purists
Porsche drivers can be an incorrigible bunch of hardened purists, particularly when it comes to the sacred tenets intrinsic to the brand. Some diehards will tell you a droptop 911 is no 911 at all, others decry the introduction of turbocharging… and others go further by dismissing Singer Vehicle Design as an aftermarket modifier that destroys perfectly good 964-series 911s by altering their Porsche DNA. For many, the first open-air Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer is nothing short of a violation of all that is good and true about the Zuffenhausen brand—and don’t get us started on the folks who...
motor1.com
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Koenigsegg’s CC850 Hypercar Sold Out in a Flash, So It’s Building 20 More to Keep Up With Demand
Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar is an even bigger hit than the automaker was expecting it to be. The Swedish marque just announced that the entire CC850 production run has sold out less than a week after the vehicle made its debut at Monterey Car Week. Don’t worry if you missed out, though. It also said it plans to build an additional 20 units. It’s easy to see why there’s been such demand for the CC850. Koenigsegg’s new model is a tribute to its first, the CC8S, which launched way back in 2002. The two cars share a similar design and shape, but everything...
Top Speed
This Jeep Trackhawk Packs Chiron Power And Gives Nightmares To Supercars
MOPAR fans have enjoyed the Hellcat engine for nearly a decade, while Dodge is still planning to give us powerful V-8 Hemi engines, they are headed to extinction. Be that as it may, the supercharged V-8 is still around and this Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk featured on That Racing Channel is a perfect example of what the Hellcat engine is capable of once you go balls out and modify the heck out of it. This one is a perfect example of what a high-end build, accompanied by some interesting decisions, is capable of.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
Top Speed
Next Lexus LFA Could Get Manual Gearbox
The manual gearbox is a lot like the film Pulp Fiction, in some ways it is tremendous, it provides a feeling unlike anything else. However, nowadays, it just seems like some loony pipe dream. The old stick shift has been falling out of favor in the light of much more efficient and, in some ways, objectively better dual-clutch automatic transmissions. However, not everyone is excited to see it go, why else would there be the "save the manuals" movement? And why else would we be questioning if the follow-up to Lexus’s iconic LFA be fitted with a manual gearbox?
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Top Speed
Watching This 1955 Ferrari 410 S Being Detailed Is Beyond Satisfying
The 1955 Ferrari 410 S has been a lot under our radar lately. Just recently, the one unit that was piloted to victory by Carroll Shelby himself was sold during RM Sotheby’s recent auction in Monterey for the impressive amount of $22,005,000. This way it became the most expensive in the show. Now, it is time to talk about another famous 410 S: the one unit that won the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Class M-2. It was detailed to perfection by guys over I Am Detailing, and we get to see the entire process.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT Preparing To Defend Its Nurburgring Crown
We're big fans of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT. Associate Editor Ian Wright recently called it the perfect car for any occasion. Chatting in the office, he further stated that it was a hill he was willing to die on. We haven't heard from Ian in a few days, so we should probably start searching the hills near his house.
This Hovercraft Can Also Fly
Did you ever wish you could pilot a flying hovercraft? Wish no more, here it is, the Flying Hovercraft from Hammacher Schlemmer. The post This Hovercraft Can Also Fly appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Hennessey Mammoth takes on Hummer H2 - The Results Are Surprising
If there is something American trucks know how to do best, it’s off-roading. Being old or new, most of them are kings when it comes to driving on dirt roads. In their latest video, the guys over at Carwow put two iconic American off-roaders face to face. In one corner we have the Hennessey Mammoth, and in the other one the Hummer H2. While on paper they don’t look like two fair rivals, the test they’ve been put to might give the H2 a chance to prove what it is capable of. The question is: was it able to succeed?
Top Speed
Dahler Competition Just Leveled Up the BMW X4 M40i
After being first announced back in 2014, the BMW X4 is now in its second generation - since of 2018. For the 2022 model year, the X4 has undergone numerous improvements, including a little bit more power under the hood. But even with 360 horsepower under the hood, the X4’s engine has lots of room for improvement. Now, dAHLer Competition has found the best way to build on what BMW has already accomplished.
Road & Track
2023 Nissan Z Performance vs. 2022 Toyota Supra 3.0
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It pervades so much of the zeitgeist, with TV reboots getting cranked out at an almost alarming rate, and vinyl record sales topping $1 billion for the first time since 1986. Car enthusiasts are a particularly nostalgic bunch; just look at the values of the cars Gen X and Millennials saw as icons. This cultural force has seen a number of great nameplates revived, like the Toyota Supra, or reinvigorated with an eye towards past glories, as is the case with the new Nissan Z.
Top Speed
A Chance To Own Valentino Rossi’s Personal Yamaha From His MotoGP Days
Valentino Rossi is arguably the most celebrated motorcycle racer in the world with seven MotoGP world titles under his belt. Except for his brief stint at Ducati, Rossi spent most of his career riding a Yamaha, and now, there’s a chance for you to own one of his Yamahas.
Why Isn’t the Driver’s Seat in the Middle of a Car?
The vast majority of production cars have a driver’s seat on either the left or the right side — but why not position it in the center of the vehicle? The post Why Isn’t the Driver’s Seat in the Middle of a Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
