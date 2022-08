The Dallas Cowboys have just lost one of their best players to injury, with veteran left guard Tyron Smith out for a considerable time because of a lower-body injury he suffered while practicing with the team on Wednesday. While the Cowboys are not ruling out Smith’s chances of returning to action before the end of the 2022 NFL season, they now have to find a replacement for the starting spot he’s forced to temporarily vacate, and it appears that rookie Tyler Smith could be the next man up.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO