Dog Left Permanently Blind After Exposure to Oxycodone

Lori Burns, a dog owner residing in Santa Monica, regularly exercises her two dogs. She had taken her dogs out for a stroll on a sunny afternoon, not thinking anything of it. However, today wasn’t like any other walk. Her 15-pound rescue dog, Chance, began breathing heavily. Soon after, he collapsed.

Encounter With Oxycodone

Chance was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he was found to have a fever of 106. Soon after, it was discovered that Chance’s condition was due to overdosing on oxycodone, a controlled opioid. Ms. Burns did not have the substance in the home, and couldn’t tell when or where Chance had come into contact with the medication. Luckily, Chance survived the encounter. Unfortunately, he was permanently blinded . While Ms. Burns is happy Chance made it through, it does mean her rescue dog faces a new set of challenges.

Being Vigilant While Walking Your Dog

There are many things to be aware of when taking our dogs for walks. We focus on training puppies from a young age to walk politely. This is partially for our own convenience, and partially for their safety. We can control how close our dogs get to chasing a squirrel into the street, or whether or not we let them say hi to another pup that doesn’t look so friendly. But some variables on daily walks are completely unpredictable and deadly. It’s important to be as vigilant as possible when your pup is out for a stroll.

Preventing Poisoning in Your Pup

There’s little we can do to keep others from incorrectly disposing of potentially harmful substances. We can do our best to walk our dogs in safe areas and to stay aware of what they may be sniffing or picking up in their mouths. However, picking up a small item like a pill can happen in the blink of an eye. Dogs suffering from poisoning may foam at the mouth, vomit, pant heavily, or display an array of other symptoms . If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, take them to an emergency vet or call a pet poison control helpline, such as the ASPCA’s free-to-use service.

The post Dog Left Permanently Blind After Exposure to Oxycodone appeared first on DogTime .