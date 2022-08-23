ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

By Jenny B. Fine
 2 days ago
Artemis Patrick

Chris de Lapuente, the chairman and chief executive officer of the selective retailing division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton who resumed his role as president and CEO of Sephora in a surprise move in early June, has made his first bid to accelerate the retailer’s global push by boosting its global merchandising team.

Artemis Patrick, who has been handling both global and U.S. duties as executive vice president, global chief merchandising officer, will transition to a full-time global role.

At the same time, two key North American executives will also assume global roles. Priya Venkatesh, currently senior vice president, merchandising, skin and hair, for North America, has been promoted to senior vice president of global merchandising, while Rauvan Dulay, senior vice president of global merchandising, business development and strategy, will now work solely on the global team. Venkatesh has played a key role in driving Sephora’s indie skin care strategy and establishing the prestige hair category, while Dulay has worked closely with brands on their international expansion. Both will report directly to Patrick.

“Driving prestige beauty innovation and product differentiation have been key strategic priorities for Sephora for many years,” de Lapuente said in an internal statement to Sephora employees obtained by WWD. “In this spirit of accelerating our global business momentum, we desire to significantly evolve and accelerate our product innovation plans, advance our global brand partnerships and accelerate new categories through 360-degree plans and increased global collaboration.”

De Lapuente said the strengthening of Sephora’s global merchandising structure will “make the dream come true.”

Sephora’s business has been strong in the first half of 2022, particularly in the U.S., France and the Middle East, according to the company.

But its Asian business, particularly in China and South Korea, as well as certain European markets, has been more challenged, according to industry sources on the brand side, who hope a more centralized approach will drive business.

Rauvan Dulay

Patrick, who many in the beauty industry call the consummate “brand whisperer,” is said to have the respect on both the brand and Sephora sides to help bridge the gap.

“Brands are feeling like Sephora is not optimizing their efforts — with having to go market by market by market. That makes it hard to maintain a consistent thread,” said one source, who continued, “As a brand, I’m excited. Artemis is a great diplomat who really understands beauty and will make sure that the markets feel like they have a voice at the table.”

Doubtless a key focus will be Sephora’s business in China, where the retailer’s strength has been a strong brick-and-mortar presence — although this has been hit by the ongoing lockdowns related to the country’s “zero COVID-19” policy. It also is not nearly as advanced in digital against players like Tmall in a market where online purchases account for 75 percent of all sales, according to Statista. South Korea is also thought to represent a major opportunity in Asia.

In Europe, Sephora is thought to be readying its entry into the U.K. market, while the other countries operate individually, a fragmentation which can be onerous for brands. “They are not a collective unit,” a source said. “The unification of the European presence will be a strength and helpful for everyone.”

The changes to the global structure are also impacting Sephora’s U.S. team. Carolyn Bojanowski, who most recently headed up Sephora’s e-commerce business has been promoted to executive vice president, merchandising, reporting to both Patrick and Jean-Andre Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas.

Nadine Graham will succeed Bojanowski as senior vice president, general manager, e-commerce.

Brooke Banwart has been promoted to senior vice president, merchandising, skin care, while Jennifer Lucchese will head up hair.

