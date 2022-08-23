If You Have a Hard Time Focusing In School, Try 'Body Doubling'

School is back in session! If you have a hard time focusing, there's a trend going viral that could help called "body doubling."

Sisanie shared on-air body doubling is when another person works simultaneously with you, either in the same room or virtually. Sometimes called an accountability buddy, just being next to them or seeing them work next to you will automatically force you to study as well.

Body doubling also works in the gym. Have you noticed you're more motivated to work out if you're in a gym or workout class with other people than at home alone?

Sisanie mentioned you can also use this trend virtually. There are videos on YouTube of people just staring at their computer so you just play that video as you’re studying.

Would you try it? Listen back for more!