The interest in private 4G/5G connectivity is at an all-time high. Almost every IT leader I talk to about the future of their business network has it on the roadmap. Private 4G or 5G refers to a mobile cellular network that is technically the same as a public 4G/5G network but which allows the owner to provide priority access or licensing for its wireless spectrum. Cellular is much more reliable than WiFi at this point because it's always on, plus there aren't all that many 5G devices in use yet. Finally, many operational technology devices – such as beacons and sensors – do not require high bandwidth but certainly need always-on connectivity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO