Microsoft to enact new cloud outsourcing and hosting licensing changes which still don't address core customer concerns
On August 29, Microsoft went public with promised cloud outsourcing and hosting changes which officials first outlined earlier this year. These changes, which will take effect on October 1, 2022, still don't address some of the core customer and partner complaints which led to Microsoft revising its policies in these areas.
Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?
Some things take a particular talent. Cooking requires a beautiful mixture of patience and imagination. Soccer requires a blissful mixture of coordination and determination. On the other hand, annoying your customers takes a dastardly concoction of heinous chilliness and sublime indifference. Currently, too many big tech companies are at it....
Microsoft's Arm-based Azure VMs are ready to roll
In April, Microsoft announced a preview of Arm support on Azure virtual machines. Today, August 29, officials said these Arm-based VMs on Azure would be generally available this week, starting September 1. Microsoft brought Arm to Azure VMs via its work with Ampere Computing, a startup that makes server chips....
Microsoft Azure outage continues for some services relying on Ubuntu 'Bionic' release
Some Microsoft Azure customers running Ubuntu 18.04 virtual machines are continuing to experience problems, which Microsoft is attributing to DNS issues in the "Bionic" Ubuntu release. Problems began on August 30 at 2 a.m. ET and, according to Microsoft's Azure status page, are still affecting the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Azure Container Apps (ACA) as of 10:30 a.m. ET on August 31.
Microsoft: Take these three steps to protect your systems from ransomware
Defending against ransomware attacks and other cyber threats takes more than just setting up detection measures to identify potential malicious activity. Cybersecurity teams need to ensure that the network is made unattractive to cyber criminals by making it difficult to break into in the first place. Ransomware is a major...
NTT partners with VMware to combine private 5G and edge services
Increasingly, organizations are collecting data and processing it in a distributed fashion -- think of the growing use of warehouse robotics, or the growing number of intelligent features in cars. To handle all of this dispersed data, companies need to leverage edge services -- data management and processing that happens...
Nvidia, Dell, VMware add AI, zero-trust security into new data center package
San Francisco -- Two of the world's top tech companies in their separate sectors -- VMware in enterprise software and Nvidia in high-end data processing hardware – are joining their collective talents with the idea of bringing conventional data centers into the coming metaverse era. They plan to do this by installing artificial intelligence and zero-trust security into servers from the get-go.
VMware must assure APAC customers Broadcom acquisition won't repeat history
VMware should actively work to assure customers in Asia-Pacific that the Broadcom merger will not follow in the footsteps of previous acquisitions with CA Technologies and Symantec. And while the integration of key assets from the three companies can potentially create a viable multi-cloud player, it remains to be seen if Broadcom can succeed in doing so.
Intel AI chief Wei Li: Someone has to bring today's AI supercomputing to the masses
A consensus has emerged in deep learning circles of artificial intelligence about a couple of basic notions. One notion is that the trend for neural networks to get bigger and bigger will continue for the foreseeable future, with some exceptions. Another consensus view is that the potential of deep learning...
Google's new bug bounty program targets open-source vulnerabilities
Google on Tuesday announced it's launching a new bug bounty program that focuses specifically on open-source software. Bug hunters can earn anywhere from $100 to upwards of $31,000 via the new Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP), depending on the severity of the vulnerability they find. The new...
Malicious Google Chrome extensions affect 1.4 millions users
Google Chrome extensions are meant to make your life easier. With extensions that help you get discounts, correct your grammar, take screenshots and watch shows with friends, downloading an extension can be very tempting. However, malicious extensions are mimicking the appearance of popular ones to put your privacy at risk.
How to recall an email in Outlook
We've all felt the fear of sending an email too early, without the proper attachment, or to the completely wrong person, and then having to quickly craft an anxious email with a creative excuse -- or simply succumb to embarrassment. Microsoft Outlook is one of the few email platforms that...
Apple may have just dropped a big clue about the name of its AR/VR headset
Apple looks to be gearing up for its entry to mixed-reality hardware and could be using the name "Reality" for its headset, according to new trademark filings. Bloomberg reports that a shell company, linked to law firms Apple has previously used, has filed trademark applications in multiple countries for the names "Reality One", "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor".
Free quantum computing class for tech leaders
Quantum computing still seems like the stuff of science fiction. It's not. It is a rapidly maturing technology that harnesses quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond what classical computers can handle. Whether that means cracking all current cryptography, directing millions of self-driving cars, or being able to really predict the weather, we don't know yet. What we do know is that it's going to require a new generation of computer experts. To help that generation find its way, the Linux Foundation and World Bank have launched a new free class, Fundamentals of Quantum Computing (LFQ101).
Japan's digital minister vows to rid the country of floppy disks
Japan's digital minister has vowed to remove laws requiring that data sent to the government is shipped on floppy disks and other physical media. Digital minister Taro Kono on Tuesday vowed to dismiss Japan's laws that have entrenched floppy disks and CD-ROMs in the nation's systems. In a tweet from his English Twitter account, Kono said he was declaring "war" on floppy disks as part of its digital transformation and enabling citizens to submit data online.
The critical role of technology pros in emerging technology-free enterprises
With the rise of digital services and development tools, the time has never been riper for launching businesses -- or new ventures within businesses -- with composable building blocks now available through APIs, microservices and cloud platforms. In other words, IT without all the IT. Where does this leave technology professionals?
Keep your real phone number private and make a new one with this $25 service
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Do you sometimes find yourself wishing you had a second phone line to keep your actual phone number private? It may prove valuable when you want to send work texts, sell items on Craigslist, use a dating service, or even set up a new business. On the other hand, perhaps you've felt that the extra expense just wasn't worth it, but a second phone number is now affordable with a $24.99 lifetime subscription to a Hushed.
Want to save your aging computer? Try these Linux distributions
As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, one of the things that have always bugged me the most is what is called "planned obsolescence." What this means is that software and hardware vendors seem to make sure consumers are going to have to eventually purchase new hardware because the software they need won't run on old systems.
Busting the myth that private cellular is more costly than WiFi
The interest in private 4G/5G connectivity is at an all-time high. Almost every IT leader I talk to about the future of their business network has it on the roadmap. Private 4G or 5G refers to a mobile cellular network that is technically the same as a public 4G/5G network but which allows the owner to provide priority access or licensing for its wireless spectrum. Cellular is much more reliable than WiFi at this point because it's always on, plus there aren't all that many 5G devices in use yet. Finally, many operational technology devices – such as beacons and sensors – do not require high bandwidth but certainly need always-on connectivity.
The Nokia T20 proves Android tablets are still going strong
I'd all but given up on Android tablets. Sure, I still use them for certain things (such as teleprompters and the occasional game). But had you asked me a couple of years ago, I would have said the Android tablet market was dead, and there's little hope of reviving it. Most of the tablets I'd tested were low-end knock-offs that could barely hold their own had trouble running the apps I needed. And then there was the last Samsung tablet I purchased, which gave me roughly a year before the battery life showed its weakness and the performance lagged (even after a factory reset).
