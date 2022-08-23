ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

3 charged following pursuits in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were charged after leading deputies on three pursuits over the weekend in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a deputy was patrolling the area of US 221 South in the Chase Community.

The deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle for various traffic-related offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcycle failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina.

After the pursuit ended, the suspect, Marion Gabriel Carnes, of Laurens, was taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Once extradited back to North Carolina, Carnes will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest W/MV, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

The second pursuit on Saturday happened while a deputy was patrolling the area of US 221 in the Chase Community.

The deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle for various traffic-related offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcycle failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina.

The pursuit continued in South Carolina until it was canceled by the on-duty supervisor, but deputies were able to identify the driver as Alexus Lashay Tucker, 22, of Honea Path. She will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest.

On Sunday, a deputy was patrolling the area of US 221 South in the Chase Community, when he attempted to stop a vehicle going at a high rate of speed.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to make a turn onto Chase High Road but instead, ran off the roadway hitting a bank.

The driver, Kaitlyn Nichole Garner, of Spindale, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest W/MV.

She was given a $5,000 bond.

