Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Form TMRW Sports Tech and Entertainment Venture With Former NBC Sports Exec Mike McCarley

Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are getting into the technology and entertainment space, launching a new venture called TMRW Sports that they say will develop “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”

The duo are partnering with veteran sports media executive Mike McCarley on the venture, which counts former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol as an investor.

“Since I retired, I’ve refused any real work besides giving advice for plenty of friends, but this is the right idea at the right time with one of the few people I would do this with,” Ebersol said in a statement. “Mike and I have remained close and knowing him, his impeccable track record in business and, most importantly, witnessing firsthand the way he approaches relationships — I would bet on anything he creates. So, when he told me about his vision for what he was building with Tiger and Rory, I couldn’t wait to find a way to get involved.”

McCarley was most recently president of NBC Sports golf and global strategy, overseeing the company’s golf portfolio, including Golf Channel . before that he served as a senior vp at NBC Sports.

Exactly what TMRW Sports will be developing remains somewhat hush-hush, though McCarley said in a statement that the company has”several interesting projects in development.”

Woods, in a statement, added that he was hoping to “build a better future for the next generation of sports fans” and “harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love” through the venture.

McIlroy added that he believes the company “can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience.”

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible,” he added.

Additional investors and partners in TMRW Sports, as well as its projects, will be announced later.

Athletes are increasingly looking beyond the fields, courts, rinks and courses in their professional careers.

NFL legend Tom Brady is a partner in both a sports-focused content company (Religion of Sports) and an entertainment studio called 199 Productions. LeBron James owns The SpringHill Company (which recently raised cash at a $725 million valuation), while tennis star Noami Osaka is launching her own media and entertainment company called Hana Kuma, with SpringHill’s support.