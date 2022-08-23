ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Form TMRW Sports Tech and Entertainment Venture With Former NBC Sports Exec Mike McCarley

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaQy2_0hS4pSGY00

Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are getting into the technology and entertainment space, launching a new venture called TMRW Sports that they say will develop “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.”

The duo are partnering with veteran sports media executive Mike McCarley on the venture, which counts former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol as an investor.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Since I retired, I’ve refused any real work besides giving advice for plenty of friends, but this is the right idea at the right time with one of the few people I would do this with,” Ebersol said in a statement. “Mike and I have remained close and knowing him, his impeccable track record in business and, most importantly, witnessing firsthand the way he approaches relationships — I would bet on anything he creates. So, when he told me about his vision for what he was building with Tiger and Rory, I couldn’t wait to find a way to get involved.”

McCarley was most recently president of NBC Sports golf and global strategy, overseeing the company’s golf portfolio, including Golf Channel . before that he served as a senior vp at NBC Sports.

Exactly what TMRW Sports will be developing remains somewhat hush-hush, though McCarley said in a statement that the company has”several interesting projects in development.”

Woods, in a statement, added that he was hoping to “build a better future for the next generation of sports fans” and “harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love” through the venture.

McIlroy added that he believes the company “can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience.”

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible,” he added.

Additional investors and partners in TMRW Sports, as well as its projects, will be announced later.

Athletes are increasingly looking beyond the fields, courts, rinks and courses in their professional careers.

NFL legend Tom Brady is a partner in both a sports-focused content company (Religion of Sports) and an entertainment studio called 199 Productions. LeBron James owns The SpringHill Company (which recently raised cash at a $725 million valuation), while tennis star Noami Osaka is launching her own media and entertainment company called Hana Kuma, with SpringHill’s support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Creating New Golf League

Last week, Tiger Woods met with some of the top players on the PGA Tour to discuss the future of the sport. Fast forward to this Wednesday, and the 15-time major champion had a major announcement to share with his fans. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are forming an innovative...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dick Ebersol
Person
Tiger Woods
SPORTbible

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
TENNIS
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Tech#Tmrw Sports#Nbc Sports#Regional Sports Network#Washington Wizards#Golf Channel
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs

Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Golf.com

2022 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch the FedEx Cup finale on TV

The 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club begins this week, and extensive coverage of the FedEx Cup finale will be available on TV for fans watching from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Tour Championship on TV. Where to watch Tour Championship on...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy