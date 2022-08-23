ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gio: Nestor Cortes has earned spot as Yankees playoff ace over Gerrit Cole

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7ELT_0hS4pIgW00

The Yankees are hoping to avoid a collapse and secure a bye in the American League playoffs, and if they do hang on, their first postseason game will be game one of the ALDS.

Who should start that playoff opener? Gio knows who it likely will be, but says it should be Nestor Cortes, not Gerrit Cole.

“I understand who is going to get the game one start, but Nestor Cortes has earned it more than Gerrit Cole has this year,” Gio said. “And if you took away the salaries…you put your best players in the best situations.”

Boomer says the Yankees have shown in the past that they are willing to put the best players in the lineup regardless of salary, but when it comes to Cole, it ain’t happening.

“We did see that when the Yankees were dropping A-Rod in the lineup,” Boomer said, noting the 2012 playoffs.

“But you’re not gonna see that with a $36 million starting pitcher, ace. You’re just not gonna see it.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Q 105.7

Did Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman Make The Right Moves?

The New York Yankees might be starting to turn a corner after winning three straight games and sweeping their home side of the subway series last night vs the New York Mets. However, I am still not a fan of the trades and new acquisitions that General Manager Brian Cashman brought in at the trade deadline. Frankie Montas has not been good, Trivino and Effross have been inconsistent out of the bullpen and Benintendi is finally starting to come around and be clutch out of the lead off spot. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Stanton returns from injury, Yankees pound Athletics 13-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Back in the batter’s box at last, Giancarlo Stanton swung away and is confident each chance he gets at the plate the timing will continue to improve. Just seeing him there again means so much to his teammates. The Yankees slugger returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and New York pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert. “The timing’s the most difficult part, but I’ve got to do extra drills before the game and while I’m down to kind of keep my timing and make sure it’s not too much of an adjustment,” said Stanton, who helped New York to its first four-game winning streak since June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#American League#Giowfan#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy