Gio: Nestor Cortes has earned spot as Yankees playoff ace over Gerrit Cole

The Yankees are hoping to avoid a collapse and secure a bye in the American League playoffs, and if they do hang on, their first postseason game will be game one of the ALDS.

Who should start that playoff opener? Gio knows who it likely will be, but says it should be Nestor Cortes, not Gerrit Cole.

“I understand who is going to get the game one start, but Nestor Cortes has earned it more than Gerrit Cole has this year,” Gio said. “And if you took away the salaries…you put your best players in the best situations.”

Boomer says the Yankees have shown in the past that they are willing to put the best players in the lineup regardless of salary, but when it comes to Cole, it ain’t happening.

“We did see that when the Yankees were dropping A-Rod in the lineup,” Boomer said, noting the 2012 playoffs.

“But you’re not gonna see that with a $36 million starting pitcher, ace. You’re just not gonna see it.”

