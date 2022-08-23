ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Gio is not happy Jacob deGrom was pushed back from Subway Series start

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPBVG_0hS4pHnn00

Tuesday night’s Subway Series finale was supposed to put the best pitcher on the planet on the biggest stage, but instead, Jacob deGrom will pitch against the lowly Rockies, moving his start back to make way for Taijuan Walker.

And Gio isn’t happy about it.

“I don’t need to see Jacob deGrom pitch against the Rockies,” Gio said. “Why is he getting extra days off at this point?

“I think they decided because they’re worried about deGrom.”

Walker’s normally scheduled start was pushed back after he couldn’t go Sunday due to back spasms that removed him from his last start, so he will now face the Yankees on Tuesday for the second time this season, and it won’t be the back-to-back of Max Scherzer and deGrom that many Mets fans were hoping to boast to their crosstown foes.

“That was the whole thing. ‘We don’t have deGrom or Scherzer against the Phillies over the weekend, but we have them lined up for that two-game series against the Yankees, and it doesn’t get better than that,’” Gio said. “The fact that they beat Scherzer, you’re like ‘they’re not gonna beat Scherzer and deGrom, so they’re not gonna win back to back,’ and now I don’t feel that way.”

Boomer also wanted to see deGrom in the Bronx, but knows that the Mets are looking at the bigger picture when it comes to their ace.

“We need him in September and October,” Boomer said. “I think they’re just trying to be smart.

“I’m disappointed too, because I wanted to see him going against the Yankees and Aaron Judge.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom help Mets best Rockies

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Jacob deGrom tossed six strong innings Thursday night for the host New York Mets, who beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak. Ryan McMahon homered in the sixth for the Rockies,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Yardbarker

After extended break, Mets' Jacob deGrom faces Rockies

The New York Mets had a day off on Wednesday and will have a well-rested Jacob deGrom pitching on Thursday night. In other words, the Colorado Rockies -- in the midst of a typically rough season away from Denver's mile-high air -- could face a rough start to their 10-game road-trip.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway Series#Series Finale#Rockies#Baseball#Sports#Yankees#Mets#Phillies
FanSided

Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

MLB schedule is out, and there's a twist for '23

The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
MLB
Yardbarker

Top Orioles Pick Already Has His First Promotion

Baseball runs strong in the Holliday family. Matt Holliday was one of baseball’s most durable players for 15 years, winning a World Series, earning seven All-Star selections, a Batting Title, and four Silver Slugger Awards. His son, Jackson Holliday, was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy