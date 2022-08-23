Gio is not happy Jacob deGrom was pushed back from Subway Series start

Tuesday night’s Subway Series finale was supposed to put the best pitcher on the planet on the biggest stage, but instead, Jacob deGrom will pitch against the lowly Rockies, moving his start back to make way for Taijuan Walker.

And Gio isn’t happy about it.

“I don’t need to see Jacob deGrom pitch against the Rockies,” Gio said. “Why is he getting extra days off at this point?

“I think they decided because they’re worried about deGrom.”

Walker’s normally scheduled start was pushed back after he couldn’t go Sunday due to back spasms that removed him from his last start, so he will now face the Yankees on Tuesday for the second time this season, and it won’t be the back-to-back of Max Scherzer and deGrom that many Mets fans were hoping to boast to their crosstown foes.

“That was the whole thing. ‘We don’t have deGrom or Scherzer against the Phillies over the weekend, but we have them lined up for that two-game series against the Yankees, and it doesn’t get better than that,’” Gio said. “The fact that they beat Scherzer, you’re like ‘they’re not gonna beat Scherzer and deGrom, so they’re not gonna win back to back,’ and now I don’t feel that way.”

Boomer also wanted to see deGrom in the Bronx, but knows that the Mets are looking at the bigger picture when it comes to their ace.

“We need him in September and October,” Boomer said. “I think they’re just trying to be smart.

“I’m disappointed too, because I wanted to see him going against the Yankees and Aaron Judge.”

