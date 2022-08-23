ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

This ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flight Simulator Lets You Carry Out the Movie’s High-Octane Missions

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1981dk_0hS4pF2L00

Ready to unleash your inner Maverick? Fighter Jet Simulator can help with that.

The UK outfit, which is based at an airfield in Cambridgeshire, has just unveiled a new sim package based on the record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick . The hands-on experience allows aviation buffs to virtually fly a fighter jet and carry out top-secret missions like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

“Having watched the epic adventures of Maverick and Rooster, we wanted to know how it would feel to actually fly those missions,” Fighter Jet Simulator’s Adam Clements told Robb Report. “So, using our state-of-the-art simulator, we carefully recreated the experiences to be as realistic as possible while still following the Hollywood story.”

The hour-long adventure is split into two separate missions that were both inspired by the movie. To keep things as authentic as possible, you’ll sit in a replica of an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet cockpit that is similar to the stealth F-18 Maverick pilots. It includes HOTAS (Hands On Throttle and Stick) flight controls, a 22-inch touchscreen panel, landing gear and SVTOL (Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing) controls.

The rig is equipped with three 1080p projectors that cast high-definition images onto a curved screen to keep you fully immersed. It also uses Lockheed Martin’s own aviation software for the F-35 flight dynamics, VRS TackPac for weapon systems and Orbx to create the ultra-realistic scenery. Although this simulator is static and doesn’t feature a movable platform like some commercial models, it does incorporate transducers that make it feel like you’re flying.

“All aspects of the fighter jet have been carefully recreated to allow you to fly and fight the aircraft as if you were in the real thing,” Clements adds.

The first mission, titled Maverick Sidewinder, is a training session that gives fliers an opportunity to practice before upping the ante. The simulation starts at the China Lake NAWS air base where Top Gun: Maverick was shot and then takes you to Lake Isabella. In the same “sidewinder” valley that was seen on the big screen, you’ll practice low-level flying and try to avoid enemy radar before taking out a target.

The second mission, dubbed Maverick Dagger One, sees you take off from an aircraft carrier, proceed into enemy territory and attack a uranium plant before dogfighting your way back to the carrier. (You only get one shot at this, so stay focused.) If this sounds a little familiar, it’s because Maverick Dagger One mirrors the dramatic final mission in Joseph Kosinski’s summer hit. You’ll even attempt a “hover landing,” which is the F-35B’s party trick.

The experience would normally set you back $117 (£99), but the company is kindly offering Robb Report readers a 20 percent discount. Simply enter “ROBB20” at the checkout.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Larry Ellison
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Maverick#Flight Simulator#Flight Dynamics#Travel Trailers#Octane#Lockheed Martin#Vrs Tackpac
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Steak, Anyone? Prices for the Best Cuts of Beef Are Falling

Inflation has been hitting people’s grocery-store receipts quite hard, but the tides are turning in at least one category: The price of beef is dropping, especially for higher-end cuts. Compared with the same time a year ago, the four-week period ending August 7 saw retail beef prices drop 0.7 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. During the prior four-week period, prices dropped a full 1 percent, the first monthly decline since June 2021. The cost decrease is thanks in part to lower demand for some more expensive cuts, such as ribeye and New York strip. In response to that, many...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Robb Report

You Betcha! This $15.2 Million Lakefront Estate Shows That Minnesota ‘Nice’ Can Be Decadent, Too

A custom-built mansion overlooking one of Minnesota’s most famous lakes is up for grabs. Located at 2400 Point Cedar Drive in Woodland, the Lake Minnetonka estate is set on a 2.9-acre private peninsula with nearly 1,700 square feet of water frontage on Wayzata Bay. The three-story manse was completed in 2016 and offers just over 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six and a half baths. Designed by local firm Swan Architecture and Street Homes, this fisherman’s dream home boasts an East Coast shingle-style design. And it grants you more than one exceptional view. The main floor features an opulent two-story...
MINNESOTA STATE
Robb Report

Fountainebleau’s New Luxury Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Will Have Its Own High-End Shopping Complex

Fountainebleau is going all in on Sin City. Jeffrey Soffer’s development firm, which already helms one very famous hotel in Miami Beach, recently announced that its highly anticipated Las Vegas location will include its very own shopping complex. Set to open in late 2023, the 173,000-square-foot luxury hotel will comprise 3,700-plus rooms, a casino, several onsite restaurants and a giant 550,000-square-foot convention space. The two-level district, meanwhile, will span more than 90,000 square feet and feature 35 high-end stores. It’s been a long time coming, too. The team first broke ground in 2007, but construction halted in 2009 due to various financial difficulties....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

A 1,200-Year-Old Luxury Estate Has Been Uncovered by Archaeologists in the Israeli Desert

If you’ve ever wondered how the wealthy lived in the early 8th or 9th century, now is your chance to take a glimpse into the past. This week, archaeologists uncovered the remains of a lavish estate in the Negev, a desert region in the south of Israel. The 1,200-year-old home was unearthed in the Bedouin town of Rahat where the dig team came upon the ancient property’s courtyard. The estate features four wings, including a section featuring a marble hallway with stone floors and some walls decorated with frescoes. The excavation was conducted in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the...
Robb Report

Vanquish’s Stylish Personal Watercraft Can Reach 40 Knots at Full Tilt

Let’s face it: Jet Skis typically aren’t the most stylish toy in a garage. That is, of course, until the folks at Vanquish Yachts chose to turn their attention to the often garish machine. Back in September of 2019, the Dutch yard unveiled a 16-footer it billed as a crossover between tender and water scooter. The elegant watercraft, known as the VQ16, was a far cry from the neon Kawasaki designs favored by boy racers and was well received by seafarers. It was so popular, in fact, that Vanquish followed it up with a more compact model. “The VQ16 generated lots of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Rio,’ the 203-Foot Superyacht That Brings a Riot of Carnival Color to the High Seas

Superyachts make the best party venues, especially when their design is inspired by a Brazilian city famous for fiestas. Delivered by CRN earlier this year, Rio brings a riot of carnival color to the ocean and a 1,200-sq. ft. foredeck ripe for dancing the night away. Paired with a dedicated owner’s deck, two VIP suites and a beach club with hammam, it’s a boat to “party, karamu, fiesta, forever” aboard, as Lionel Ritchie would say. The interior was designed by Pulina Interiors, with exterior styling by Omega Architects. The 203-foot yacht scooped Robb Report’s Best of the Best Superyacht award this year,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy