Preparations underway for NC Folk Festival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In two weeks, people will travel across the state to downtown Greensboro to experience the North Carolina Folk Festival.

The festival will take place in downtown Greensboro from Sept. 9 to 11. It will feature more than 300 artists on multiple stages with continuous performances.

CEO and President of NC Folk Festival Amy Grossmann said planning for this day up to the event is a team effort and takes 365 days to come up with everything from where to put the stages to water stations placed around the festival.

“We curate a program that is intentionally designed to be very diverse, to try and pick a lot of different performance traditions, so that people attending can see something they might be familiar with but also try something new,” Grossmann said.

Grossmann said a team of four works together with the city of Greensboro to map, measure and strategically work to come up with the next year’s event.

“We work very closely with the city of Greensboro to strategically place things that align with a timeline they developed for closing the streets for the festival. To do a festival like this and allow people to walk in the streets, we have to close the streets to vehicular traffic,” Grossmann said.

This year’s NC Folk Festival Street closures will consist of parts of Market Street, Davie Street, Friendly Avenue and Elm Street. Grossman said the planning stages are just the beginning, leading up to the days before the first performance.

“We employee probably around 100 seasonal contractors who do everything from work that spans six to eight months to maybe three months down to people who we just hired to come and work the event the weekend itself,” Grossman said.

Grossmann said even though the team is ready to start stage building, volunteers are still needed for help. She said the festival has also worked with the city to allow a flat rate of $10 for cars to park in municipal parking decks.

People can park on Church Street, where there are 417 spaces, Green Street deck, with 706 spaces, Bellemeade Street, which has 1,276 spaces and the Eugene Street deck, which has 948 spaces, and street parking which will be on a first come first serve basis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.