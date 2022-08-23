ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT dad accused of forcing child to eat feces, set firecracker off in pants

By Brian Brant
 2 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (KNX) — A Connecticut father was arrested after he allegedly locked his child in a closet and made him eat his own feces as punishment, along with other forms of alleged child abuse.

Naugatuck police said they learned of new allegations against Kevin Grant, 33, stemming from a child abuse case investigated by the department in October 2020, NBC New York reported.

In May, the department said they learned of additional allegations and an additional arrest warrant was recently submitted, leading to new charges.

According to an affidavit obtained by the outlet, his children, between the ages of 5 to 11, were subjected to abuse on several occasions.

Some of the abuse includes Grant beating one of the kids with a belt so severely that they could not walk, the affidavit said. Another graphic incident said that one child was punished by being locked in a closet, given a box to use as a bathroom, and made to eat his own feces while the other children watched.

Grant is even accused of putting firecrackers in one of the children's pants and watching as they went off.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 10 at Waterbury Superior Court. He is facing charges including reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child and intentional cruelty to persons.

Grant was released on a $50,000 court-set bond and appeared in court the next day.

According to the report, investigators said Grant is currently awaiting trial for similar allegations from the initial 2020 investigation.

Michael Cerutti
2d ago

50k bond for this crumb? But they’re giving out 6 figure bonds for drug charges? Make it make sense to me! How does a judge sit on that bench and approve the bond to be 50k? That judge must beat their own kids or something smh

