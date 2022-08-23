ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Woman faces drug charges following ‘suspicious’ activity in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2JcI_0hS4p3Ws00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing multiple drug charges following “suspicious” activity Saturday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of Bethany Church Road.

While on patrol, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle on Country Side Drive.

This vehicle had been traveling towards deputies, once noticing the deputies, the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of travel before turning into a driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies knew the vehicle nor the driver belonged to the house.

During the investigation, deputies found 29.3 grams of Methamphetamine along with multiple sets of digital scales.

Deputies charged the driver, Kellie Sams Smith, of Rutherfordton, was charged with the following:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • PWIMSD methamphetamine
  • maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance
  • possess drug paraphernalia
  • resisting public officer
  • injury to personal property

Smith was arrested and given a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherfordton, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man, woman arrested accused of stealing catalytic converters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman were arrested after Asheville Police say they were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in West Asheville. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers responded to another breaking and entering at the 50 block of Highland Center Blvd. at around 2:30 a.m. They found...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Church Road#Rutherford Co#Country Side Drive#Pwimsd#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
LENOIR, NC
my40.tv

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy