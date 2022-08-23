ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour woman faces sex assault charge

 2 days ago

Shelton, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A woman working as a massage therapist faces a sex assault charge, according to police.

Police said Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, from Seymour, was working at the M Spa on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

According to the  complaint, she touched her female client inappropriately and made lewd comments to her. Shelton Police determined
that Daubenhauser lacked a license to practice massage therapy.

She's been charged with fourth degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Daubenhauser is due in Derby Superior Court Wednesday.

