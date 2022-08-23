Apartment rents are finally easing after an incredible run. Here's how to play it

Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO