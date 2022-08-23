Read full article on original website
J.Lo's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Predicts Why Ben Affleck Marriage Won't Last
The producer revealed what his ex-wife told him while in bed on their wedding night.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
The real reason Casey Affleck skipped Ben, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Casey Affleck was unable to make it to Georgia for his brother’s lavish wedding because it appears he had to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. The “Manchester by the Sea” star’s girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, shared a since-deleted comment underneath Casey’s Instagram tribute to Bennifer 2.0 that gave away his real plans. “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?” she wrote. “You’re a good man. I love you.” A rep for Casey didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Cowan’s comment came after paparazzi caught up...
Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
Why Jennifer Garner Won’t Attend Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia Wedding Despite Being Invited
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get ready for their big blowout wedding in Georgia, fans want to know if Ben’s ex and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, will be on the guest list. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Alias alum was invited to the nuptials — but a previous engagement will be keeping her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials.
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez to Family in Throwback Pic. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding updates: From the dress, secret name and security measures
All details are in place for the highly anticipated wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! Taking place at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything planned, as guests are already arriving, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon. Jennifer is expected to...
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the Family After Skipping Ben Affleck Wedding: ‘Good Things Are Worth Waiting For’
Part of the family! Casey Affleck dedicated a sweet post to sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez despite missing her and Ben Affleck‘s Georgia wedding. “Good things are worth waiting for,” the Manchester By the Sea star, 47, captioned a throwback photo of the trio via Instagram on Sunday, August 21. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married again in lavish Georgia wedding
Bennifer 2.0 said their “I dos” at wedding 2.0. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot again — this time in front of A-list friends and family — at the actor’s 87-acre property in Georgia on Saturday evening after eloping in July, a source tells Page Six. Guests — including Affleck’s longtime pal Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso — wore white to match the extravagant light-hued decorations and floral arrangements. “Clerks” director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes and their wives also attended the ceremony. Page Six reported that the couple would be tying the knot for the second...
Casey Affleck Posts Photo Of Ben And Jen After Missing Star-Studded Wedding
Casey Affleck was a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s star-studded wedding in Georgia, but the “Gone Baby Gone” actor managed to post a note congratulating the newlyweds over the weekend. “Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey Affleck wrote alongside an old photo of him...
Olivia Wilde Revealed She Wasn’t Surprised That Jason Sudeikis Attempted a ‘Sabotage’ at CinemaCon
According to Olivia Wilde, she wasn't completely surprised by the "sabotage" of receiving custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon.
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are protective of their love. Wilde, 38, told Variety in a cover story published Wednesday that she's "not going to say anything about" her relationship with the pop star, 28, "because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena." During the interview, the director/actress spoke about collaborating with Styles on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, where the pair originally met.
Ryan Gosling Is Reportedly in Talks to Star Alongside Margot Robbie in 'Ocean's Eleven' Prequel
It appears that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may just be working together on another project, this time in a more action-focused film. Earlier this year, Robbie was confirmed to be starring in and producing the new Ocean’s Eleven prequel. Now, new details have surfaced surrounding the cast which...
"I Dumped Him Via Email. His Work Email": People Are Sharing The Worst Way They Broke Up With Somebody And, Y'all, They're So Messy
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
