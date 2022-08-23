OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Back in the batter’s box at last, Giancarlo Stanton swung away and is confident each chance he gets at the plate the timing will continue to improve. Just seeing him there again means so much to his teammates. The Yankees slugger returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and New York pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Thursday night despite a wild major league debut by reliever Greg Weissert. “The timing’s the most difficult part, but I’ve got to do extra drills before the game and while I’m down to kind of keep my timing and make sure it’s not too much of an adjustment,” said Stanton, who helped New York to its first four-game winning streak since June.

