that's scary. I wonder what the substance was? I thank her so much for sharing. my son called me yesterday and told me about it. everybody please be careful. the crime everywhere is bad, but I live in Houston and it's out of control. keep your heads on a swivel and watch your surroundings. may God bless us all
sorry to say but someone planted it who's going to put a napkin in between the handle of a car on a passenger side or the driver side someone has planted that they need to go look at the video cams if there's cameras anywhere whoever put that napkin in your car handle
well less then a week me and my boyfriend was looking to have something to eat late at night so we decided to get of the freeway and found a place called Ojos Locos in Houston it looked like a safe place to eat at 12am at night we were tired of driving all day so we settled to go here, so we ordered some tacos and had 1 drink to relax. They made a mistake on my drink twice didn't know the difference of tonic to soda water so I ordered a specialty drink of that location so we paid and left and needed to get some gas and ibstarted to feel dizzy and felt I was going to pass out so went to the gestation bathroom and I needed to sit on the floor and OMG I felt I needed to go to the hospital. so tried to call my boyfriend from the restroom to help me and he couldn't hear me. So I got the well power to get up of the floor and splash some water on my face and faced my face until I could walk out to the car. it was horrible. Beware everyone.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
