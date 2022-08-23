HOUSTON - A Houston man who is terminally ill is receiving a dying wish. He’s now a newlywed after marrying the love of his life. Noah and Jade Lathrop say other than a complete healing, being able to get married is one of the greatest gifts they could have been given, but they had no idea they would spend their honeymoon with Noah taken to hospice shortly after their wedding.

